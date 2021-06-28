Watch: Sea lion crashes fisherman’s interview about ‘plague of sea lions’

According to the fisherman, the sea lions have invaded the beaches for about 28 days now.

Karma served a Chilean fisherman right when a sea lion crashed his live TV interview, in which he was talking about the ‘plague’ of the animals.

The fisherman was explaining the sudden influx of sea lions on the beaches of Tome, a town in Chile, when a sea lion barged in through a gate and crashed his interview. The interruption was caught on camera and the footage is now making rounds on the internet.

Hundreds of sea lions have reportedly taken refuge at beaches in Tome to flee from gale-force winds and predators such as killer whales.

In the video, the fisherman calls the sudden influx a plague and complains that “no control has been taken” for the “plague of sea lions”, when one of the sea lions approaches him. The man spots the animal just in time and moves away.

Watch the video here:

Scores of sea lions apparently panicked by predator orcas or gale-force winds have taken refuge on the beaches of Tome, a town in Chile pic.twitter.com/aWP8cVckMD — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

According to the fisherman, the sea lions have invaded the beaches for about 28 days now.

Though sea lion attacks on human are rare, it is said that when humans come within approximately 2.5 meters (8 ft) of the animal, it can be very unsafe.