Sunday, June 14, 2020
‘Sculptures fight back’: Pictures of creative poses with statues leave netizens in splits

From taking a selfie to punching an individual, here is how the sculptures seem to be "fighting back". 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2020 5:34:25 pm
sculpture memes, sculpture photographs, sculpture fight back, sculpture fight back memes

Posing with artworks or statues need not be boring all the time and a Twitter thread of users sharing pictures of sculptures “fighting back” has given netizens something to cheer.

Images of people posing with various sculptures with a dash of creativity has engulfed social media. However, the interesting part is that the pictures are taken in a way in which it seems the sculpture is reacting to the animated actions of the person posing along with it.

While it is not clear how the trend began, it has surely caught up with netizens. From taking a selfie to punching an individual, here is how the sculptures seem to be “fighting back”.

