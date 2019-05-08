This sculpture of a ‘Facepalming’ Lincoln won a contest and is going viral

Every year, people from all over the US throng the beaches at Port Aransas for the Texas SandFest, where mindblowing sand sculptures are made. This year the festival drew 35,000 people and everyone was talking about the winning sculpture of former US president Abraham Lincoln.

Crafted by Damon Langlois of British Columbia in Canada, the statue didn’t just win the master solo category of the competition, but also went viral on social media. Titled “Liberty is crumbling”, Langlois showed Lincoln seated on a high chair much like the statue of the former president at the Lincoln memorial in Washington, except that in this cast the former president has his palm covering his face.

Photos of the incredible sculpture—dubbed ‘Facepalming Lincoln’ on social media—garnered a lot of attention on Reddit and then on Twitter.

Speaking about his creation, the artist said, “This is about the loss of freedom and liberty which is the common ground for all free people regardless of country or political affiliation. The will to be free should be what bonds us despite who we vote for or what country we are from. I used Abe because he is the ultimate symbol of liberty.”

“This perfectly illustrates the signs of our times,” wrote one user sharing the photo online. Another quipped, “We feel you Lincoln”.

