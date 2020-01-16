‘Potential date or creepy stalker’: Screenshot of Uber user showing ‘walking buddy’ option sets Twitter abuzz

Uber’s official handle retweeted the tweet with a witty reply but didn’t comment if it’s true. Uber’s official handle retweeted the tweet with a witty reply but didn’t comment if it’s true.

Taxi services apps are no longer just about cars. From choppers to bikes, companies like Uber are upping their game on a regular basis by including newer options. But what about a ‘Walking Buddy’? Have you ever come across that option? Well, someone shared a screenshot of her Uber ride options, with the cheapest one be a walking buddy and social media can’t stop commenting about it. And with the tweet going viral, even the company chimed in.

Twitter user Jasmine (JReneex) recently posted a screengrab from her taxi app for a ride to LaGuardia Airport in New York and among many choices the ‘walking buddy’ option appeared to be the cheapest at $7.50 from a discounted price of over $20. “Lmfao walking buddy?” she wrote online as the icon showed a man and a women with a suitcase holding hands, for a journey that indicates three-hour duration.

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention for the obvious reasons and left many baffled online. The company too joined the conversation saying, “Gotta get those steps in”. However, it must be noted that on the company’s website for the ride options available in the New York City, there is no such option mentioned. Neither does the global website have any announcement about the new services.

Gotta get those steps in. 👟 https://t.co/vMzBy4X9VP — Uber (@Uber) January 14, 2020

While many couldn’t stop speculating how dangerous it can be if the buddy turns out to be a stalker, others shared hilarious memes and GIFs to suggest how they think the journey would go. One user even photoshopped the man in the icon with an armed warrior when few asked if the buddy could protect.

if a piggy back ride is what this is referring to then i am 100% in — 🥃💨 (@mattwhitlockPM) January 14, 2020

why are they holding hands like a couple who’s about to uber to the airport together — space cowboy (@arlorich) January 13, 2020

“Your probably wondering how i matched up to be your walking buddy , iv personally hacked into your phone to make sure its only me you match with so here i am “ pic.twitter.com/GYaDwvYxLQ — Crypto Doc 🇬🇭 (@cryptodocc) January 14, 2020

Uber really said: pic.twitter.com/hlQ8y0wrJU — Sir, this house is out of order (@illuminati_pwn) January 14, 2020

I’m mad it was originally $20, they gave you a discount to use your legs — Kamaria (@kamisoffline) January 13, 2020

will the Walking Buddy help me chase someone that steals my suitcase? can the Walking Buddy fight? is the Walking Buddy ready to die??? — 𝙻𝙻 𝙲𝚘𝚘𝚕 𝙹𝚎𝚎𝚟𝚜 (@jeevsfrmbelize) January 13, 2020

Me & my walkin buddy bouta be out like this pic.twitter.com/kddbEq6GVq — ¥OUNG REUB (@REUB_BOY) January 14, 2020

After 4 hrs of walking to the airtport, your walking buddy gotta walk back coz he didn’t make enough money to catch an Uber.😭😭😭 — Fortuna Major (@Khuty_) January 14, 2020

is there an option to choose my walking buddy? must be 6ft, the smile can brighten my day and talk deeply while walking?-ubertinder — bea cukai (@brosisallowed) January 14, 2020

Saying goodbye to the person you spent four hours walking with pic.twitter.com/0M13nEemsU — Lo (@talkin2thevoid) January 14, 2020

All the dudes are like, “hmmm. A potential date!” All the ladies are like, “hmmm. A potential axe murderer!” — Christopher Lill (@LillChristopher) January 15, 2020

This comes almost a month after a passenger’s screenshot of her Uber ride option went viral, as the app showed a helicopter as the cheapest option.

WHY THE FUCK IS THE UBER HELICOPTER THE CHEAPEST OPTION pic.twitter.com/sfemdDsoC0 — nicole loves harry (@nicoleej0hnson) December 23, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd