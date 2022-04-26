scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
A Twitter user urged Elon Musk to buy the company in 2017. Now he is feeling ‘not great’

“This exchange continues to haunt me,” wrote Smith as he shared the screenshot of his conversation with Musk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2022 1:00:24 pm
Elon Musk buys Twitter, screenshot of chat between Twitter user and Elon Musk, Twitter, Elon Musk aimed to buy Twitter in 2017, indian expressThe screenshot has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens amazed by the exchange.

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk secured a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion, netizens have been reminded of his dream to buy the social media platform way back in 2017. Dave Smith, the host and producer of an audio news brief, has shared a screenshot of his exchange of words with Musk five years ago. “This exchange continues to haunt me,” wrote Smith as he shared the screenshot of his conversation with Musk.

The screenshot has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens amazed by the exchange and many commented saying, “You did it.” Twitter user Aimee Pearcy asked Smith, “How does it feel knowing that all of this was entirely your fault?” He responded saying, “Honestly Aimee, not great!”

The tweet posted Monday evening has garnered more than 8.3 lakh likes so far.

On December 21, 2017, after the SpaceX CEO tweeted, “I love Twitter”, Smith urged him to buy it. Musk went on to ask, “How much is it?”

Netizens were left confused about Musk’s comment about buying Twitter then. “Don’t end up buying it :D We love the freedom!” commented a user in 2017. “If you buy twitter. Then we may finally get an edit button,” wrote another user in 2018.

On April 16, the billionaire commented with an upside-down face emoji to his 2017 question to Smith. And Tesla Owners Silicon Valley commented on its Twitter handle, “Might as well make this a match made in heaven and take the company.”

