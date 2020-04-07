Scottsdale firefighters win praise after rescuing golden retriever that was stuck in hole

As per reports, the crew sent around 20 minutes to get the dog out unscathed As per reports, the crew sent around 20 minutes to get the dog out unscathed

The firefighters of Scottsdale are being praised online after a video emerged of them rescuing a golden retriever that was trapped in a hole while playing fetch.

The fire department tweeted that the incident took place on April 3 when the dog chased the ball into a hole and couldn’t get out.

The crew took around 20 minutes to extricate the dog, which was unscathed. The video, which was also posted along with the tweet, had over 2 lakh likes.

We are an All Hazards Fire Department ready to serve our community, L615 B/Shift ran on a Golden Retriever that crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out. We dug for over 20 minutes to get her out. This video is what we had upon arrival. She was not injured. pic.twitter.com/4suswCfNQt — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) April 3, 2020

