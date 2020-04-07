Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 07, 2020
COVID19

Scottsdale firefighters win praise after rescuing golden retriever that was stuck in hole

The fire department tweeted that the incident took place when the dog chased the ball into a hole and couldn't get out.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 7, 2020 10:48:43 am
Dog rescue video, Dog rescued by fire department in Scottsdale Fire Department, Golden retriever rescue, Scottsdale Arizona, US news, Trending news, Indian Express news. As per reports, the crew sent around 20 minutes to get the dog out unscathed

The firefighters of Scottsdale are being praised online after a video emerged of them rescuing a golden retriever that was trapped in a hole while playing fetch.

The fire department tweeted that the incident took place on April 3 when the dog chased the ball into a hole and couldn’t get out.

The crew took around 20 minutes to extricate the dog, which was unscathed. The video, which was also posted along with the tweet, had over 2 lakh likes.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video thanked the fire department. Take a look at some reactions here:

