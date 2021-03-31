Scottish woman’s washing machine explodes during cycles, wrecks her kitchen

Though it is not sure what exactly caused the appliance t to explode, Birrell told Metro that it was the machine drum that exploded.

A Scottish woman had the shock of her life when her washing machine exploded mid cycle, leaving her kitchen destroyed.

Sharing pictures of the mishap on Facebook on Sunday 28 March, entrepreneur Laura Birrell said her appliance exploded through her kitchen worktop and warned people not to go out with their machines on.

“I have often heard don’t leave your washing machine on when you leave the house. Well, today I am glad that I did not go out anywhere as my machine literally exploded. With a glass sink drainer unit, I thought a bomb had gone off, glass everywhere”.

Take a look here:

Though it is not sure what exactly caused the appliance to explode, Birrell told Metro that it was the machine drum that exploded and said that she plans to let the manufacturer aware of the incident.

Many who came across Birrell’s post on Facebook-branded the incident as “scary”. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to the news website, a spokesman for the manufacturer, Whirlpool, responded and reached out to the family, saying that they have initiated an inquiry.

“Our thoughts are with the residents affected by this incident, and we are investigating the situation. We have spoken to the customer and one of our engineers will visit the property this Wednesday, as we seek to understand what happened as a matter of urgency,” the company said in a statement.