Follow Us:
Saturday, March 21, 2020
COVID19

‘Isolation’s going well’: Mom finds toddler covered in paint amid coronavirus lockdown

The video shows the bathroom, kitchen and the living room completely covered in paint, as her daughter- who is covered in paint head to toe, continues to crawl in the mess.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2020 10:30:13 am
Toddler covered in paint, Scottish mother find toddler covered in paint, coronavirus lockdown, Former Celtic player Clare Docherty, Clare Docherty  daughter covered in paint, Coronavirus isolation, Clare Docherty self-isolation, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19, boredom during coronavirus lockdown, Toddler videos, trending news, Indian Express news Former Celtic player Clare Docherty was on the second day of her self-isolation when she found her daughter Chloe covered in paint.

A Scottish mother, who was in self-quarantine given the coronavirus outbreak, had the shock of her life when she found out that her daughter covered herself and much of the house in emulsion paint.

Former Celtic player Clare Docherty was on the second day of her self-quarantine when she found her daughter Chloe covered in paint.

Watch the video here:

In the now-viral video, Docherty filmed the mess that her daughter left behind. The video shows the bathroom, kitchen and the living room completely covered in paint, as her daughter- who is covered in paint head to toe – continues to crawl in the mess.

“It’s nice in here,” the two-year-old can be heard saying, inviting her mother to join the fun.

Since posted on social media, the post has garnered over 10 lakh likes with more than 32,000 comments. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Globally, the virus has infected more than 234,000 people and the death toll exceeded 10,000. Meanwhile in India, a total of 223 individuals have been confirmed positive. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement