‘Isolation’s going well’: Mom finds toddler covered in paint amid coronavirus lockdown

A Scottish mother, who was in self-quarantine given the coronavirus outbreak, had the shock of her life when she found out that her daughter covered herself and much of the house in emulsion paint.

Watch the video here:

In the now-viral video, Docherty filmed the mess that her daughter left behind. The video shows the bathroom, kitchen and the living room completely covered in paint, as her daughter- who is covered in paint head to toe – continues to crawl in the mess.

“It’s nice in here,” the two-year-old can be heard saying, inviting her mother to join the fun.

Since posted on social media, the post has garnered over 10 lakh likes with more than 32,000 comments. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

She just gotta pack the wine and move. — ChromeController (@PnkCadyCourtney) March 19, 2020

I would’ve sat there for a good 30 minutes and just… pic.twitter.com/LJccCOgdC0 — Roger (@roger43105730) March 19, 2020

I don’t have children. But I get suspicious when they are quiet and out of my line of sight for too long. This is a hilarious bc it’s not my house. 🤣😂 — Aja (@MissBleuFour) March 19, 2020

Jesus. I thought that was sudocreme at 1st. I’d be crying my eyes out. 🤣 — Free Rogic. (@celticforever8) March 19, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂 underrated response !! — MfaziKaNdimande (@nkalagram) March 19, 2020

I was really hoping this was just lotion — menacé. (@Tanyahhhhhh) March 19, 2020

If that was me as a child. pic.twitter.com/VnHI34HSug — 💎 (@SuzyExtra) March 19, 2020

Nah LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) March 19, 2020

Globally, the virus has infected more than 234,000 people and the death toll exceeded 10,000. Meanwhile in India, a total of 223 individuals have been confirmed positive. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

