‘Don’t be that guy’: Scotland Police’s campaign to fight sexual violence wins praise

Clichéd expressions like “boys will be boys” or “men will be men” are often used in the supossed spirit of light-hearted banter to unfairly justify acts of misogyny or inappropriate behaviour against woman. Now, the Scotland Police, in a bid to fight against sexual violence, has launched a campaign that seeks to counter this mindset and calls on men to introspect on their own actions.

The initiative called “Don’t Be That Guy” highlights various instances which men may try to explain away as frivolous acts but that make women feel uncomfortable or intimidated. Several men as a part of the campaign described actions which were often passed off as “insignificant”– it included acts like “sliding into DMs” or trying to compliment a woman on her looks by saying she looks like a “doll”. They also talk about men “guilt-tripping” or pressuring women into actions against their choice.

Treading on other dangerous territories, which either border on misogyny or outline acts which would qualify as sexual harassment, the actors then ask viewers if they have ever been guilty of doing the same thing.

“You ever get her three shots in a row, hoping you’d get a shot of her? Then what? Bundled her wasted into a taxi, and took her back to yours? Most guys don’t look in the mirror and see a problem. But it’s staring at us right in the face. Sexual violence begins long before you think it does. Don’t be that guy,” the men featured in the video say.

The campaign comes amid growing concerns over sexual violence and misogyny in the UK, especially after police officer Wayne Couzens was jailed for life over the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

According to The Guardian, the campaign was backed by Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, who called it “powerful and important”. She said, “I’d ask all men to watch this film – and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise.”

The video has been going viral, with people hailing it for seeking to address sexual violence by calling on men to introspect on their actions.