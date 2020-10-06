‘Scooby Doo, is that you?’: Givenchy’s ‘three-toed socks and sandals’ leaves netizens amused

Many agreed with Tindle's observation of the three-toed-sock design and responded to the viral with memes and jokes.

While fashion brands are always brainstorming on coming up with new designs to stand out from the crowd, Givenchy’s latest three-toed-sock and sandal collection is reminding netizens of popular cartoon character Scooby Doo’s paw.

The sock and sandals were a part of American designer Matthew M. Williams’ debut collection at the Paris Fashion Week, which took place digitally. At the show, Williams, the new creative director of the brand, showcased the products from his spring 2021 collection.

Interestingly, netizen were quick to notice the unconventional sock-sandal combination and soon shared their opinions online.

In a tweet, which has now gone viral on social media, user @hannahtindle shared an image from the collection along with a caption that read, “My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it.”

My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it pic.twitter.com/wVTkcVlELO — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) October 4, 2020

Many agreed with Tindle’s observation of the three-toed-sock design and responded to the image with memes and jokes.

It’s giving big disco Scoob energy pic.twitter.com/oUyLLX016w — 🌻✨ daisy (@__dais_) October 5, 2020

The list of people who signed off on this needs to be sent to The Hague — Jamie Allerton (@JayAllerton) October 5, 2020

I was about to be so disappointed if no one posted this😂 — an unrepentant harlot (@elle__keane) October 5, 2020

you wear tabis i wear three toed givenchy sandals we are NOT the same x pic.twitter.com/UgSklIwp9t — Emma Hope Allwood / EHA (@emmahopeall) October 4, 2020

I can’t believe on top of everything else in 2020 I have to look at this. — zer0jack (@zer0jack) October 5, 2020

This makes me most uncomfortable — Ad (@adlynch) October 5, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd