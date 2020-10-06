scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Hathras case

‘Scooby Doo, is that you?’: Givenchy’s ‘three-toed socks and sandals’ leaves netizens amused

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 6, 2020 2:37:32 pm
While fashion brands are always brainstorming on coming up with new designs to stand out from the crowd, Givenchy’s latest three-toed-sock and sandal collection is reminding netizens of popular cartoon character Scooby Doo’s paw.

The sock and sandals were a part of American designer Matthew M. Williams’ debut collection at the Paris Fashion Week, which took place digitally. At the show, Williams, the new creative director of the brand, showcased the products from his spring 2021 collection.

Interestingly, netizen were quick to notice the unconventional sock-sandal combination and soon shared their opinions online.

In a tweet, which has now gone viral on social media, user @hannahtindle shared an image from the collection along with a caption that read, “My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it.”

Many agreed with Tindle’s observation of the three-toed-sock design and responded to the image with memes and jokes.

