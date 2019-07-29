What is the meaning of ‘sco pa tu manaa’, the latest trend dominating social media

If you’re an active user of social media, you might have spotted the phrase ‘Sco pa tu manaa’ being used a lot suddenly. While many have since participated in the viral meme trend, many are still trying to figure what it’s all about.

I see the words sco pa tu manaa every day on Twitter and I never know what it means!!!!!!!!!! — Kathleen Lights (@KathleenLights1) July 27, 2019

My timeline every 7 seconds: ScO pA tU mAnAa pic.twitter.com/tnIGJdYoWp — 🥀 (@highhbaddie) July 28, 2019

Sco pa tu Me not knowing manaa: what it means: pic.twitter.com/07h82qFuz6 — michaela – 91 (@miikayIa_) July 28, 2019

me trynna figure out wtf Sco Pa Tu Manaa means 😭 pic.twitter.com/5A4reCLr6r — x 🤘🏽 (@thatkiidx) July 28, 2019

That’s it. I am done with this shit. pic.twitter.com/zebfq1XR90 — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 28, 2019

The viral phrase traces its origin to Ghanaian musician Patapaa who used it in the music video for his song ‘Daavi Neba’. The only thing is, the rapper is known for using gibberish in his songs and this phrase is also just a random phrase.

Although the phrase has no known meaning in any language, KnowYourMeme says that ‘sco pa tu manaa’ can mean “I’ll hit you” or “what experience does this remind you of” depending on usage.

On social media it’s come to mean ‘what does this remind you of’, with people using the phrase to share their opinion about things. From film stars and cricketers to even apps, the phrase is now being used to describe various things.

The only time he was at the peak of his career was when he was shooting on the mountain ranges of Manali for the song ‘mere khwabon mein tu’ from Gupt. https://t.co/4E9ZL1RWQd — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) July 29, 2019

How my seniors convinced me to pursue CA: Scopa tu maanaa!😤 — Anime (@naruhina_07) July 28, 2019

Seeing you in biryani is a nightmare https://t.co/nw3EfoEAEg — Sukh Man (@Superman_Sandhu) July 28, 2019

This test player can hit 3 sixes in a row in a T20 but a T20 player can’t stay on the field facing 100 balls scoring 2 runs. https://t.co/zZdWSF0peZ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 28, 2019

He was an actor till Chak de India, he became a businessman after that . https://t.co/lp89UMUVJ1 — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) July 28, 2019

Bollywood didn’t make him famous. He made Bollywood famous. https://t.co/YwyPt858Ug — Rhea (@exultantdreamer) July 27, 2019

This channel promoted plastic surgery more than a surgeon ever could https://t.co/Np0WYIGKKB — Moochar (@AsliBinLaden) July 25, 2019