Toggle Menu
What is the meaning of ‘sco pa tu manaa’, the latest trend dominating social mediahttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/sco-pa-tu-manaa-is-the-latest-meme-that-has-gripped-the-world-5860963/

What is the meaning of ‘sco pa tu manaa’, the latest trend dominating social media

The viral phrase traces its origin to Ghanaian musician Patapaa who used it in the music video for his song 'Daavi Neba'.

Sco pa tu manaa, what is Sco pa tu manaa, Sco pa tu manaa memes, Sco pa tu manaa origin, Sco pa tu manaa meaning, Sco pa tu manaadesi memes, viral news, indian express
While the meme took social media by storm most didn’t know what it means.

If you’re an active user of social media, you might have spotted the phrase ‘Sco pa tu manaa’ being used a lot suddenly. While many have since participated in the viral meme trend, many are still trying to figure what it’s all about.

Some are understandably upset:

The viral phrase traces its origin to Ghanaian musician Patapaa who used it in the music video for his song ‘Daavi Neba’. The only thing is, the rapper is known for using gibberish in his songs and this phrase is also just a random phrase.

Although the phrase has no known meaning in any language, KnowYourMeme says that ‘sco pa tu manaa’ can mean “I’ll hit you” or “what experience does this remind you of” depending on usage.

On social media it’s come to mean ‘what does this remind you of’, with people using the phrase to share their opinion about things. From film stars and cricketers to even apps, the phrase is now being used to describe various things.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Drunk man bites snake into pieces after being bitten by the reptile
2 Dhinchak Pooja is back with a new single, and so are the memes
3 The internet’s cracking up about this woman’s bathing ‘hack’ to prevent getting soap in eyes