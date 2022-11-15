scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Scientists pull out a 5-ft-long alligator from Burmese python’s stomach. Watch video

Burmese pythons are required to be euthanised in Florida and thousands have reportedly been removed from the state since 2000.

Leaving internet users disturbed and disgusted, a video showing a 5-ft-long alligator being pulled out of a Burmese python’s stomach in Florida has gone viral. The giant snake had consumed the alligator and researchers found the reptile while euthanising the python at a lab.

The video shows the scientists examining the alligator and pulling it out of the snake’s stomach. The alligator’s body slides out of the enormous snake’s stomach and both reptiles remain immobile.

Rosie Moore, a 26-year-old geoscientist, shared the shocking video on Instagram and mentioned that Burmese pythons are required to be euthanised in Florida. “Due to the subtropical environment of South Florida, paired with the Burmese pythons’ long life span and rapid reproduction, these snakes have successfully invaded ecologically sensitive areas such as Everglades National Park. This poses a threat to a variety of wildlife, due to the pythons’ wide dietary preferences,” she mentioned in the post.

Several users were disgusted by the clip and some others sympathised with the reptiles, urging they be left alive. A user commented, “Ok but….: if the gator is already dead… leave the snake alone…. Sorry if I’m wrong but… this IS nature…..” Another user wrote, “Why doing this to him? Let him live his life and digest in peace. We don’t need to see what’s inside of him.” A third user commented, “I can’t imagine what this smelled like.”

Moore told The Daily Mail that they were able to perform research on the creature because it had been euthanized after being caught by field workers, a requirement in the state of Florida. “They called us and they said there was a large object in it, we thought it was either a deer or an alligator,” she said.

She was shocked to find an alligator inside the snake’s stomach. “It’s definitely shocking, it was my first time ever seeing an event like that, I’ve never seen a python with something like that in it,” she told the media outlet.

According to NBC Miami, pythons began to be invasive in Florida after they were brought in as pets and owners left them in the wild. Citing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the report said more than 17,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from the state since 2000. This year, more than 230 pythons were removed from the Florida Everglades in a drive to get rid of the invasive species.

