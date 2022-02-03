Scientists discover perfectly preserved 99 million-year-old flowers in amber from dinosaur era

Thanks to two perfectly preserved flowers from about 100 million years ago, scientists may finally be able to shed some light on what Charles Darwin dubbed as an “abominable mystery.”

Scientists have found the two flowers preserved in globs of amber bloomed at the feet of dinosaurs, which may finally offer some answers on how flowering plants evolved—a major episode in the history of life that puzzled Darwin.

In a paper published in Nature Plants, scientists mentioned that despite numerous fossil flowers discovered in recent years, the lack of complete delicate structures and surface textures made it difficult to find similarities to living forms.

However, the two preserved flowers found from million years ago helped to find their close relatives, which have remained largely unchanged even today. “We report the discovery of two exquisitely preserved fossil flower species, one identical to the inflorescences of the extant crown-eudicot genus Phylica and the other recovered as a sister group to Phylica,” the authors wrote.

According to the paper, the preserved flower species — Phylica piloburmensis sp. nov. and Eophylica priscastellata gen. et sp. Nov.—“exhibit traits identical to those of modern taxa in fire-prone ecosystems such as the fynbos of South Africa,” and provide evidence of fire adaptation in today’s flowering plants.

Both preserved angiosperms (flowering plants) were found included with other burned plant remains in Cretaceous amber from northern Myanmar (~ 99 million years ago).

These treasured Dinosaur-era amber fossils, which are only found in deposits from Kachin State, are significant to palaeontologists due to the diversity of flora and fauna contained inside.

The evolution and spread of flowering plants are thought to have shaped much of life as we see it today. “It brought about the diversification of insects, amphibians, mammals and birds and ultimately marking the first time when life on land became more diverse than in the sea,” CNN reported quoted the study published on January 31.

“These particular flowers are almost identical to their modern relatives. There really are no major differences,” said one of the study’s authors Robert Spicer, a professor emeritus in the School of Environment, Earth and Ecosystem Sciences at The Open University in the United Kingdom.

Explaining the importance of this, Spicer said leaves have a higher preservation potential as they are generally produced in larger numbers than flowers. “A leaf is discarded ‘as is’ at the end of its useful life, while a flower transforms into a fruit, which then gets eaten or disintegrates as part of the seed dispersal process,” Spicer said.

Although it’s not clear exactly when flowering plants emerged first, the early flowers preserved in amber do shed some light on the mystery of its evolution.