Scientist’s photo showing the reality hidden during her TV appearance wins internet

The woman shared two photos portraying the environment of working moms, and netizens thanked her for upholding reality.

A scientist appeared on CNN recently to share her views on on the environment and climate change, but later shared an ‘honest’ photo of how her home actually looked. The photo has since been shared thousands of times and struck a chord with other parents working from home.

Dr Gretchen Goldman, a research director in the Center for Science and Democracy at Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), shared two photos after the television appearance.

One showed her during the television show appearance in what appeared to be a clean room. The second showed how she had actually worn a jacket and shorts while sitting in a room littered with toys.

Goldman appeared for a CNN segment to talk about the future of USA’s federal climate change leadership after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) appointed a climate denier to an agency leadership position.

The photograph started a conversation online, with many sharing similar experiences of working from home. Goldman’s tweet received over 175,000 likes, nearly 22,000 retweets, and over 4000 replies.

I love this so so so so so much and can relate to it so much. Thank you for sharing and lifting up so many of us working moms! ❤️ — Tara Haelle (@tarahaelle) September 16, 2020

This is extremely relatable content. — Julia Marcus, PhD, MPH (@JuliaLMarcus) September 16, 2020

I love this so much. Thank you for the reality check! — Dr. Kiki Sanford (@drkiki) September 15, 2020

I wish I could applaud you louder. — Lauren Dragan (@LaurenDragan) September 15, 2020

Amazing. We need to normalize this — Travis Whitfill MPH (@twhitfill) September 15, 2020

Love this. You are all of us, except that I’m surrounded by knitting and dog toys these days. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 16, 2020

This unfiltered glimpse into your reality is so important for the mental health of working moms in a pandemic. If they only see the left image it can be very disheartening. The right image allows them to have a knowing laugh and cut themselves some slack. — QONDI 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@WeAreAllOther) September 15, 2020

This is an historical document of how women are holding this shit together like duct tape. I’ve been feeling like I’m doing a shitty job at parenting and at work, but this picture makes me realize how strong and badass I am. We are running this shit. — Nat (@nataleecnm) September 16, 2020

This wins the internet. Thanks for sharing this marvelous piece of honesty. I wish I was that bold ☺️ — Immo Landwerth (@terrajobst) September 15, 2020

Wow this couldn’t be more relatable! — hot AND bothered (@synthesize_d) September 16, 2020

You are a hoot! Thanks for sharing that pic…love the transparency! I worked most of today day in my pjs and didn’t comb my hair. I hope that when I actually do get to go back into the office, I won’t show up in my pjs!! pic.twitter.com/6mBoF7ktHz — Ellen Johnson (@ej7119) September 15, 2020

My wife & I, both WFH with a 3-year-old and a now 10-month-old, have to use a wall of windows with a lovely wooded view as our video call background because our entire house looks like a bomb went off in toy store. — Dan Roosien (@droosien) September 16, 2020

😅😂😂🤣😂😅😂🤣😂😅😂 This is sooooo awesome and perfect!!! Best “Work at Home Reveal” of 2020! pic.twitter.com/cHEUgrYEks — Billy Blake-The ‘BLM & Still Wearing Mask’ Edition (@MrBlakeWrites1) September 16, 2020

How to be a working mom in 2020. 🙃 https://t.co/t4cLZuvtZy — DeeVee 🇺🇸 (@Deserrama) September 16, 2020

Earlier this month, a clip of a video call in which a man gets off his chair only to reveal that he was wearing a jacket and shorts, was widely shared on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd