Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Scientist’s photo showing the reality hidden during her TV appearance wins internet

Dr Gretchen Goldman, a research director in the Center for Science and Democracy at Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), shared two photos after the television appearance: one that showed what the camera captured, and one that showed her surroundings.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2020 4:46:40 pm
The woman shared two photos portraying the environment of working moms, and netizens thanked her for upholding reality.

A scientist appeared on CNN recently to share her views on on the environment and climate change, but later shared an ‘honest’ photo of how her home actually looked. The photo has since been shared thousands of times and struck a chord with other parents working from home.

Dr Gretchen Goldman, a research director in the Center for Science and Democracy at Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), shared two photos after the television appearance.

One showed her during the television show appearance in what appeared to be a clean room. The second showed how she had actually worn a jacket and shorts while sitting in a room littered with toys.

Goldman appeared for a CNN segment to talk about the future of USA’s federal climate change leadership after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) appointed a climate denier to an agency leadership position.

The photograph started a conversation online, with many sharing similar experiences of working from home. Goldman’s tweet received over 175,000 likes, nearly 22,000 retweets, and over 4000 replies.

Earlier this month, a clip of a video call in which a man gets off his chair only to reveal that he was wearing a jacket and shorts, was widely shared on social media.

