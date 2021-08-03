‘Restored faith in humanity: Scientist performs C-section on dead turtle to save babies, pictures win internet

The man said after all of the eggs hatch, the babies will be released back in its natural habitat.

More often than not, humans’ careless attitude can cause harm to innocent animals. And while many might do their best to help injured animals it’s not everyday we hear humans stepping up to save unborn babies of those dead! Yes, something remarkable happened when a Michigan scientist came across turtle on the road and went above and beyond to save its babies.

Dr Eric C Martens, whose profile identified him as “gut microbiome scientist” said he found the turtle on his way back home from work in early June this year. Although initially he thought he would just help the animal cross the road, he quickly realised it dead after being hit by a car.

However, realising that the turtle must have ventured out of its habitat, a nearby pond, to lay eggs, the scientist got the animal home and performed a C-section to retrieve its eggs in order to save the babies. And he was right! The mother had seven eggs inside her, which he retrieved, “placed in substrate and started incubating”.

“While I was getting the eggs out, a massive storm came through, undoubtedly what motivated her to leave the water that night,” he explained why the mother turtle left its usual home.

Now, nearly after two months, the eggs which he had incubated started to hatch. The scientist shared the joyous news of the little babies coming out of the shell.

“So far with 2 fully emerged and healthy and at least 3 more on the way,” he wrote, excited about the happy outcome. “They’ll get a few days to get to full strength and maybe a meal or two before going back into the same pond their mom came from,” he added. He also shared a picture with a coin to show netizens, how tiny the turtles were.

People on the micro-blogging site were moved by the touching story and many applauded the man for going to great lengths to save the baby turtles even after their mother died. Many while gushing over the newborns also dubbed the scientist as “turtle dad” online.

The story also brought focus about turtles’ movement during rainy season when they look for safe places to lay eggs. Many others lamented that they have come across several such injured turtles on the road not realising it was a female who might have needed such help.

