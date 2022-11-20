‘So cool’: Science writer explains why touch-me-not plants wilt

Mimosa pudica that folds its tiny leaves in response to the slightest of touches is one of the most fascinating plants in the world. It is found in tropical and semi-tropical environments around the world and goes by many local names such as ‘chuimui’, ‘hilahila’, and ‘lozzaboti’.

On Saturday, a science writer shared videos that captured how ‘electrical signals’ within the plant trigger its folding effect. Ferris Jabr shared the videos that were taken by Japanese scientists for a 2022 study published in Nature Communications, a scientific journal.

Jabr shared the video that showed the plant’s electrical impulses getting generated and its leaves folding due to the presence of an insect on it. He wrote, “Exactly why Mimosa pudica and other plants fold their leaves is not definitively known. Hypotheses include reducing water loss, exposing thorns, startling insects, and giving the appearance of a less voluminous meal. Here, M. pudica folds in response to a munching grasshopper”.

To explain this behaviour further, Jabr said, “Although plants don’t have neurons or muscles, they are electric—all cellular organisms are. Plants can generate waves of charged particles that travel quickly from one part of their body to another and trigger quick movements”.

