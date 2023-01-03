scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

As sci-fi thriller ‘1899’ gets shelved, fans express outrage on Twitter

1899 is a mystery science fiction show that premiered on Netflix on November 17, 2022.

As sci-fi thriller '1899' gets shelved, fans express outrage on Twitter
Fans of 1899 were shocked when the mystery science fiction show’s creators announced they will not be renewing it. The show’s executive producers Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar posted a joint statement on Instagram, saying they would have loved to finish the show’s journey with seasons two and three. They added, “Sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

 

1899, released on November 17, 2022, tells the story of a mixed group of European migrants who are on a steamship to New York. The show was critically acclaimed and Netflix had previously announced that soon after its release, 1899 was listed as one of the most watched shows on Netflix in 58 countries.

The cancellation of the show after a successful first season prompted thousands of fans to express their outrage and disappointment at Netflix. As of Tuesday afternoon, #1899 was trending on Twitter.

Talking about Netflix’s continuous cancellation of beloved shows, a Twitter user wrote, “Netflix is turning into a library of unfinished stories with no ending. If they think this is a good long-term strategy, they will be in for a rude awakening fairly soon. #1899Netflix”.

Another person wrote, “I can’t believe that Netflix has once again cancelled one of their best show. It was clearly their best show this year with The Sandman I can’t understand why 1899 is cancelled and shows as Emily in Paris are still running #1899Netflix #Save1899Netflix”.

Last year, Netflix came under fire for not renewing popular shows like Julie and the Phantoms, The OA, One Day at a Time, Anne with an E, The Society, and GLOW among others.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 16:56 IST
