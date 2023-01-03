As sci-fi thriller ‘1899’ gets shelved, fans express outrage on Twitter

Fans of 1899 were shocked when the mystery science fiction show’s creators announced they will not be renewing it. The show’s executive producers Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar posted a joint statement on Instagram, saying they would have loved to finish the show’s journey with seasons two and three. They added, “Sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

1899, released on November 17, 2022, tells the story of a mixed group of European migrants who are on a steamship to New York. The show was critically acclaimed and Netflix had previously announced that soon after its release, 1899 was listed as one of the most watched shows on Netflix in 58 countries.

The cancellation of the show after a successful first season prompted thousands of fans to express their outrage and disappointment at Netflix. As of Tuesday afternoon, #1899 was trending on Twitter.

THEY HAVEN’T EVEN CANCELLED THE GAWD AWFUL WITCHER BLOOD ORIGIN! Everyone hated it. Lowest rated show ever for @Netflix. Forced, cringe diversity. Then cancels a multinational masterpiece that was a symphony of cultures, languages & actors from across the world. #1899Netflix — Brandon // Keckler (@EpiKeckler) January 2, 2023

The 1899 cast and crew deserve better than this. What an incredible tv show. I’m beyond devastated that it has been cancelled. #1899Netflix #save1899 pic.twitter.com/TpV3ayJ4B5 — Flosssyy (@AimFlossyRuss) January 2, 2023

I remember a time when Netflix was a platform that offered a place for unique stories, for young writers & directors to share their work. Unique stories we fell in love with. We all know this hasn’t been the case in YEARS, but #1899Netflix is my personal final nail in the coffin. — Brigitte Krause (@TheBrigitteEdit) January 2, 2023

Netflix will have 300 shows about people cooking and fuck boys on desert islands, but you cancel literally every original or good show? What is even the point #1899Netflix — Emily (@ohholymountain_) January 2, 2023

This is such disappointing news. Honestly, what is even the point of investing time into Netflix originals when they never make it past the first or second season? #1899Netflix https://t.co/DqrBDo8PhG — Allison Schonter (@SchonterAllison) January 2, 2023

I can’t believe that Netflix has once again cancelled one of their best show.

It was clearly their best show this year with The Sandman

I can’t understand why 1899 is cancelled and shows as Emily in Paris are still running #1899Netflix #Save1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/79StHZkuTU — Justine (@natlektra) January 2, 2023

They just cancelled #1899Netflix which literally could’ve been the next Dark, if only. And now they’re losing their biggest show to Amazon, Stranger Things is done in a year. LMFAOOOO, RIP Netflix, the end is nigh 💀 https://t.co/Zl1G9yJgMw — ChunkyDickster (@wa_ge69) January 2, 2023

Netflix is turning into a library of unfinished stories with no ending. If they think this is a good long-term strategy, they will be in for a rude awakening fairly soon.

#1899Netflix — Ena Jovovic (@Ena_Jovovic) January 2, 2023

Last year, Netflix came under fire for not renewing popular shows like Julie and the Phantoms, The OA, One Day at a Time, Anne with an E, The Society, and GLOW among others.