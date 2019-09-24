School teacher wins hearts after he carries student with spina bifida on field trip

An elementary school teacher has won many hearts online after he carried a student with spina bifida on his back to a field trip. The heartwarming story was shared on the Facebook page named Team Ryan, which is dedicated to the little girl who was born with a spinal cord defect.

“If I haven’t bragged on my kid’s school enough – well, listen to this. They are going on a field trip to Falls Of Ohio today. Obviously, not accessible. I was preparing for an “alternate field trip day” when a male teacher reached out and said, ‘I’m happy to tote her around on the falls all day!’ read the post, written by Ryan’s mom.

Ryan’s mom concluded the post by thanking the teacher as well as the school for being “compassionate and empathetic” and making sure that she “never her feel left out.” The post featured several pictures of Ryan’s school teacher Christie Pile carrying her around and has gone viral ever since.