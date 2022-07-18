scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Watch: US schoolteacher, injured in Texas school shooting, gets wholesome welcome by community

Arnulfo Reyes lost all 11 students in his class during the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in May.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 18, 2022 8:09:16 pm
Texas school shooting teacher gets community welcome, Uvalde school shooting teacher gets touching welcome, Arnulfo Reyes teacher Uvalde school shooting, Uvalde school shooting, Indian Express While talking to NPR, Reyes said that his former student’s mother told him not to feel survivor’s guilt over not being able to help his students.

After undergoing several surgeries, Arnulfo Reyes finally returned to his home in Uvalde, a city in US’s Texas, which is still reeling from the aftermath of a school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

All 11 kids in Reyes’s class were killed by Salvador Ramos, 18. Reyes was also hit by bullets but he miraculously survived.

ALSO READ |‘This is now our fault’: Jimmy Kimmel speech on Uvalde school shooting leaves netizens emotional

The Grade IV teacher was finally able to return home after a month’s stay in the hospital. He was welcomed by members of the town and his students who stopped their cars by his house and took their turns to hug him and give him gifts.

The mother of a kid who passed away while attending Reyes’s class also stopped by to meet him. While talking to NPR, Reyes said that his former student’s mother told him not to feel survivor’s guilt over not being able to help his students.

The video of the touching community welcome, which took place on June 28, 2022, is widely circulating online over the weeks.

On July 16, 2022, a Twitter user named Magneto Rex (@MagnetoRex4Life) shared a video of Reyes’s welcome on Twitter, where it got over 79,000 likes.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “As moving as this video is, it makes me mad that we have to come welcome home an underpaid teacher for trying to save the life of our children – something our overpaid politicians are not willing to do. This country has really messed up priorities.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...

Another person wrote, “Behind the death statistics of gun violence are those who survive with lifelong physical disabilities and PTSD. And their families and caretakers and lives that go in forever damaged.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement