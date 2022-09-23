‘Those boys are being raised right’: School seniors high-five a little girl with Down syndrome

It is heart-warming to see acts of kindness. It doesn’t take a whole lot of effort to be kind and make someone’s day. Something similar was witnessed in a video in which a little girl with Down syndrome was high-fived by the senior students of her school.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement Thursday and it has received more than 1.1 million views. The clip begins with the little girl, who is wearing a backpack, walking to school. Some senior boys standing at the entrance are seen giving high-fives to the girl. The video seems to have been recorded from a car.

“LOVE TO SEE IT! It doesn’t take much to be kind and make someone’s day!” says the caption of the video.

The clip has amassed more than 77,000 likes. Netizens praised the gesture of the boys and said “they are being raised right”.

“Going out your way to be kind is the most badass thing a person can do. And it’s free!!!” commented an Instagram user. “So sweet, I hope they realize how much it makes her happy, I’m sure,” said another. “My LORD, if we taught our kids to do this and we treated people like this, the world would infinitely improve (as would our mental health). THANK YOU for sharing this,” read another comment. “Those boys are being raised right!!” posted yet another netizen.