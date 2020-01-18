School in Saudi sends thoughtful message to parents amid students’ board exam prep

The letter addresses the anxiousness felt by both the parents and students and urges the parents not to take their kid’s self-confidence away if they don’t perform to their expectations. The letter addresses the anxiousness felt by both the parents and students and urges the parents not to take their kid’s self-confidence away if they don’t perform to their expectations.

With CBSE Board exams for Class 10 and 12 just around the corner, it’s an extremely stressful time for both students and their parents. Realising this, a school in Saudi Arabia’s Damman came up with a special circular for parents to help them understand their role as a parent during examinations.

The principal of International Indian School in Damman, Saudi Arabia, came up with a letter to urge parents not to be too hard on their children regarding marks and to help them realise that marks aren’t everything. The special letter, which has now been shared multiple times on social media, is winning praise online.



The circular, which was also posted on the school’s website, was shared by Facebook user Faju Farook on his feed. Farook appreciated the principle for the thoughtful message and shared the letter with the caption, “Are u really helping your kid to develop his talent !Hats off to International Indian School (Dammam) Principal for this great Message”.

Addressing the anxiousness felt by both the parents and students, the letter goes on to explain that good academic performance is great but a child who doesn’t perform well isn’t a concern either.

The circular urges parents not to take their kid’s self-confidence away if they don’t perform as per their expectations and instead should make them feel loved.

The letter ends with a reassuring note to parents that their children are set to conquer the world and one exam or low marks won’t take their dreams and talents away.

Many who came across Farook’s post on Facebook reacted to the thoughtful message. Take a look :

