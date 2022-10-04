As protests continue in Iran, school girls chase government official out of school. Watch

A video of school girls in Iran chasing a school official has been widely circulated online this week. The official was reportedly chased after the students joined the ongoing protests in the country against the brutality of Iran’s morality police.

In the video, the young girls are seen encircling the government official and shouting slogans. As the official tries to escape the school premises, the girls throw water bottles at him.

Journalist Yashar Ali (@yashar) shared this clip on Twitter on October 3 and wrote, “Wow!!! School girls without their hijabs confront and chase off a director of education. They chant “Bisharaf!” towards the end which is a harsh insult in Persian meaning dishonorable and unethical. #MahsaAmini #ZhinaAmini”.

Wow!!! School girls without their hijabs confront and chase off a director of education. They chant “Bisharaf!” towards the end which is a harsh insult in Persian meaning dishonorable and unethical. #MahsaAmini #ZhinaAmini pic.twitter.com/gXNjMtOHm7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 3, 2022

I’m so proud of all these young women and everyone else protesting.

Such brave people deserve utmost respect and to be heard. — Nora Batshit 🇺🇦 (@Atomique28Noir) October 3, 2022

Omg I am so proud of these girls and so terrified for them at the same time. — DigitalNomad (@Digit4lNomad) October 4, 2022

Brave girls. What society is not moved forward by the will of its women? — (((George Acs)) We Defeated Nascent Fascism (@TheAcsMan) October 3, 2022

So very, very brave!!! Also very dangerous, but I am cheering for such spirit, standing with them in solidarity! May this be the liberating moment of no return for this generation of women and all who come after! — Bonnie Ivanish🌻🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦🌻🇺🇸️‍🌈❤💛💚💙💜 (@anniesgal) October 3, 2022

Unbelievably brave but I worry so much what will happen to these young girls for their defiance — Camilla Kerslake (@CamillaKerslake) October 3, 2022

Best video of these protests, no question. Nothing tops that. So many meaningless taboos Iranian women are forced to grow up with destroyed by teenage schoolgirls in one video — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 3, 2022

They are so brave! I am in awe. — PDavalos (@PDavalos3) October 3, 2022

The ongoing anti-veil protests in Iran were prompted by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amin, who died after being allegedly assaulted by Iran’s morality police for not wearing the hijab properly. The protests that started in mid-September showed many women publicly cutting their hair and burning their hijabs.