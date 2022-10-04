scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

As protests continue in Iran, school girls chase government official out of school. Watch

The ongoing anti-veil protests in Iran were prompted by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amin, who died after being allegedly assaulted by Iran’s morality police, for not wearing the hijab properly.

School girls chase education officials in Iran, school girls in Iran chase heckle school official, Iran anti veil protests, viral video iran anti hijab protests, Mahsa Amini protests iran, Indian expressMany Iranian women are publicly cutting their hair to protest against the country’s strict “hijab rules”.

A video of school girls in Iran chasing a school official has been widely circulated online this week. The official was reportedly chased after the students joined the ongoing protests in the country against the brutality of Iran’s morality police.

In the video, the young girls are seen encircling the government official and shouting slogans. As the official tries to escape the school premises, the girls throw water bottles at him.

Journalist Yashar Ali (@yashar) shared this clip on Twitter on October 3 and wrote, “Wow!!! School girls without their hijabs confront and chase off a director of education. They chant “Bisharaf!” towards the end which is a harsh insult in Persian meaning dishonorable and unethical. #MahsaAmini #ZhinaAmini”.

This video has since gathered over 1 million views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Best video of these protests, no question. Nothing tops that. So many meaningless taboos Iranian women are forced to grow up with destroyed by teenage schoolgirls in one video.”

Another person wrote, “So very, very brave!!! Also very dangerous, but I am cheering for such spirit, standing with them in solidarity! May this be the liberating moment of no return for this generation of women and all who come after!”.

The ongoing anti-veil protests in Iran were prompted by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amin, who died after being allegedly assaulted by Iran’s morality police for not wearing the hijab properly. The protests that started in mid-September showed many women publicly cutting their hair and burning their hijabs.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 04:10:05 pm
