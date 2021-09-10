‘Kindness wins’: School faculty chip in to buy car for staffer who walked to work everyday

In a heartwarming gesture, teachers at a US school went the extra mile to gift a car to the custodian of the institution. Now, a video of the man moved by the gesture is going viral.

Chris Jackson, a custodian at Unity Grove Elementary School in Henry County, Georgia, couldn’t believe it when his colleagues pitched in to buy him a car. As the faculty and staff were aware he was struggling financially and had to walk to work every day, they took up the mission to extend a helping hand to him.

The video going viral across social media sites captures the man’s reaction when he was brought to the car and handed its keys. “I never would’ve dreamed of something like this,” Jackson was heard saying. “This is mind-blowing to me,” he added before thanking teachers over and over again.

In a Facebook post, the school said the teachers collected funds to also help him find housing and make utility payments. “Little did we know, it was his favorite type of car, and he was stunned to know that it was HIS!” the school shared.

According to the Newsweek, Jackson had fallen on hard times and was forced to either travel by an unreliable bus route or take an hour-long walk. The sweet gesture came as many US states schools start to reopen.

Despite all the hurdles, the man said he didn’t quit. Talking to Alive 11 News, he said: “I didn’t run away. I just stay. I put my pride aside. I just come to work, smile, be me.”

“There has never been a day where he has not come in with a smile on his face. The kids here adore him. They love Mr. Chris. And he just works so hard,” Special Ed Teacher Jodi Combs told the news outlet.

The wonderful gesture won hearts online with people saying it reaffirmed their “faith in humanity”.

Restoring my faith in humanity. God is so good https://t.co/JdcOG0t25Z — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) September 10, 2021

So awesome. Can’t even put into words. So heartwarming to see some good in the world. We all could learn from expressions of love like this. https://t.co/V0xhB3SwOB — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) September 9, 2021

THIS PEOPLE! Find somebody that needs something, anything, big or small, whatever you can do will change their life. We need to keep helping each other. I love this! https://t.co/KPEyOI7VVw — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) September 9, 2021

Wow. That is fantastic — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) September 9, 2021

I get your point, but the teachers don’t have control over that and what they did for this man was special. That they had to do it should be embarrassing to the local school board and taxpayers but the teachers who did this are heroic and it is definitely a feel good story. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) September 9, 2021

Good people exist and they make ALL the difference. Choose kindness and compassion. — Ms. Sellers 🗳🌊🌈✊🏼 (@MCZBOSGJLA) September 9, 2021

I live here in ATL. About to track this dude down so I can give him a gas card… this is awesome. — Bryan Champ (@StatGuy91) September 9, 2021

This is awesome. Having an anxiety-ridden day and seeing this kind of beauty (and that it’s still out there) helps 👍 — Scott Rinear (@MunderDifflinFF) September 9, 2021

This humanity is what life should be everywhere. How can we be proud to live in a world where acts of love and kindness have to be celebrated as a rarity instead of just how things are? Imagine what we could achieve if we were all this uplifting instead of selfish and insecure. — Matt Spencer (@spencerm62) September 9, 2021

Sooo beautiful!🔥😍#Kindness #OneHumanity #Love “While we do our good works, let us not forget that the real solution lies in a world in which charity will have become unnecessary.” – Chinua Achebe Biko, pay Teachers and everyone in the Education sector a LIVING WAGE🙏 #Dignity — Juliet ‘Kego | #FLOW #FinancialLiteracy4Women (@julietkego) September 9, 2021

Such a wonderful story. Thank you for finding the Twitter page for this school. This is how we can really make America great again. We BOTH work to change laws to help people and we can personally help people. — KrisS 🔥 Your Vote, Your Voice 🔥 (@MplsMe) September 9, 2021