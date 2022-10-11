Watch: School bus drivers rescue toddler left on roadside by car thief

A two-year-old boy in Michigan, USA, who was left on the road after a car thief drove away with the vehicle in which he was seated, was fortunately reunited with his parents soon, thanks to the prompt action of a school bus driver. A video showing the boy’s rescue has since surfaced online, leading netizens to hail the bus driver as a hero.

The video shared by Good News Correspondent on Twitter shows the child’s parents crying and seeking help from a school bus driver. The drivers who helped rescue the toddler have been identified as Dave Skinner and Sue Workman of Kelloggsville School.

A 2-yr-old Michigan boy has been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking Tuesday AM. One parent had stepped out her car momentarily to drop off her other child at a bus stop when a carjacker grabbed the baby and took off with the child

The incident happened after 8 am near Marlette Avenue in Kentwood, as per a WZZM report. The boy’s parents had stepped out of their car to drop off another child at the bus stop when the carjacking took place, said a report by ABC7. The terrified parents soon revealed the matter to Skinner, who quickly informed others. Within minutes, Workman spotted the boy stranded on the roadside and brought him to safety.

The video shows the boy stranded on the roadside and Workman taking the boy inside the bus. Soon, the boy is reunited with his parents and the rescuer is also seen talking to a police officer. A tweet by Good News says the carjacker is yet to be found.

The rescuers have, meanwhile, earned plaudits online for the swift action. A user commented, “Not all hero’s wear capes.” Another remarked beneath ABC’s Instagram post, “The bus driver was so wise to let the other bus drivers know what happened, and the observant bus driver who noticed the little boy at the driveway was awesome too! Way to save a life guys!!!! Way to go!”