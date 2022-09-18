School asks about academic expectations from child, sassy mom replies, ‘lol who cares he’s 4’

Societal expectations add pressure on kids quite early in our goal-oriented and demanding environment. The constant urge of being ahead weighs many down right from their early years. When it comes to filing application forms while joining school, parents tend to showcase their child as a prodigy. However, a mother gave her honest and sassy response in a school form and the internet cannot agree more.

When asked about the one thing she would like her child to work on this year, the mother replied, “Not being a popular mean girl”. Refraining from being a parent who pushes academic aspirations, the mother said she had no academic expectations from her son who is 4. “Lol who cares he’s 4,” was her response to the question, “Academically, one thing I would like my child to work on this year”.

just being honest 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pZFfx81xzg — Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) September 13, 2022

She also gave a heartwarming description of her child. She described her child in three words: “Radiant Self-sufficient Effortlessly cool.”

“You will love Illya. He’s such a sweet person that sometimes wonder if he was switched at birth (Then I remember I had a home birth lol),” read her response to the query about things to be known about the child.

The photograph of the form was shared by Emily Goude with the caption, “just being honest”. The quirky responses won hearts online with many users praising the mother. A user commented, “I only got one word to describe T! (This is awesome btw).” Another user wrote, “omg what on earth could a 4 year old possibly ‘work on’.” A third user commented, “I’m sure the teachers appreciated your snark! You’re so cool.”