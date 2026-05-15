Despite net worth of $165 million, Scarlett Johansson says work-life balance ‘is not possible’

Beyond her career as an actor and entrepreneur, Johansson also spoke about motherhood and how it reshaped her idea of success (Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube)

Among the many conversations that keep resurfacing online, work-life balance remains one of the most debated. From corporate leaders to everyday social media users, everyone seems to have an opinion on it. Now, Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson has weighed in too — and according to her, the idea of perfectly balancing everything may simply be unrealistic.

The 41-year-old believes accepting that truth is perhaps the closest anyone can get to achieving peace. While most people spend years trying to strike the perfect balance between career and personal life, Johansson feels there will always be compromises somewhere. Despite being one of the world’s highest-paid actors, with an estimated net worth of $165 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, she said she has learned to stop chasing perfection and instead ask herself one simple question: “Is it good enough?”