Toggle Menu
Why there are so many memes of Scarlett Johansson on social mediahttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/scarlett-johansson-kick-starts-meme-fest-online-after-saying-she-should-be-able-to-play-any-tree-5831693/

Why there are so many memes of Scarlett Johansson on social media

While most people on social media stayed away from commenting on Scarlett Johansson's acting skills, they did highlight the absence of diversity in films and said the actor was tone-deaf. The actor later issued a statement clarifying her stand.

Scarlett Johansson, Scarlett Johansson as if interview, Scarlett Johansson, Scarlett Johansson tree memes, Scarlett Johansson news, entertainment news, indian express
Netizens are now trolling Scarlett Johansson with tree memes.

Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson has become the subject of many jokes after she recently remarked that she should be ‘allowed to play any person’ in any film. The comment caught the attention of people across the world and now there are many brutal memes mocking the statement.

In an interview with AS IF, the Avengers Endgame actor defended herself against criticism over being cast as an Asian woman in the film Ghost in the Shell and as a transman in Rub and Tug. She later exited the film Rub and Tug.

“Today there’s a lot of emphasis and conversation about what acting is and who we want to see represent ourselves on screen. The question now is, what is acting anyway?” Johansson asked.

When interviewer David Salle replied, “Right. Who gets to play what roles…” Johansson continued, “You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job.”

Advertising

“I feel like it’s a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions,” the actor said.

While most people on social media stayed away from commenting on Johansson’s acting skills they did highlight the absence of diversity in films:

Many thought her tone-deaf attitude was because of her privilege and came up with memes depicting her as trees and even Thanos. Some even said she could play the ‘first black Bond’.

Johansson later released a statement in which she said the statement was “taken out of context.”

“An interview that was recently published has been edited for clickbait and is widely taken out of context,” the actor said in a statement to Variety.

She clarified her stance, saying, “I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness. That is the point I was making, albeit didn’t come across that way.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 This seemingly simple math equation has Twitterati hooked and in splits at the same time
2 This woman’s priceless reactions to England’s World Cup victory are going viral
3 War teaser inspires memes comparing Hrithik Roshan’s look in film with that in Super 30