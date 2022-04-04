scorecardresearch
Monday, April 04, 2022
#Scammy: BTS ARMY directs ire at Grammy Awards organiser after boyband loses

#Scammy began trending soon after BTS lost the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award to Doja Cat and SZA.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 4, 2022 3:56:38 pm
BTS Army drags Grammy awards, Scammy, BTS Grammy 2022, The 64th Grammy awards, Indian ExpressBTS was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their record-breaking pop song “Butter”.

The 64th Grammy Awards concluded with star-studded performances, touching speeches, and even a pre-recorded message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Amongst the lineup, one of the most anticipated award announcements was for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category which had five highly competitive nominations including BTS, a South Korean act considered to be the biggest boyband in the world.

ALSO READ |BTS merch sold out in a minute, resurfaces on e-Bay at exorbitant rates

Much to the dismay of BTS fans, known as ARMY, the award went to Doja Cat and SZA for their peppy pop track Kiss Me More.

Other contenders for the award were: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for I Get a Kick Out of You, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for onely, Coldplay for Higher Power, and Doja Cat and SZA for Kiss Me More. 

As soon as the results were announced, the BTS fandom expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Soon the pun-heavy word #Scammy started trending on Twitter as fans accused The Recording Academy, which presents the prestigious Grammy Awards, of using the Korean band for “global engagement” but failing to recognise their worth.

They said BTS was denied the award despite the fact that Butter broke several world records across YouTube and Spotify since its release.

The same outrage by ARMY had followed after BTS did not win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at last year’s Grammy for their chart-topping single Dynamite.

After the award ceremony, BTS held their usual Vlive session. As per a fan translation on an account that goes by the name @seoulocello, the group leader Kim Namjoon (who goes by the stage name RM), said, “It’s not like there’s anything we can do about the results. I mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy, but I think it’s good, to be honest about how we feel. We can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good.”

While BTS did not get a Grammy award, their power-packed performance earned them a standing ovation.

Many fans pointed out how the band managed to ace its performance despite the fact that two of the members (J-Hope and Jungkook) had just recovered from Covid-19 two days before the ceremony while another (Jin) performed with an injured hand.

