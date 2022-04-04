Scammy: BTS ARMY directs ire at Grammy Awards organiser after boyband loses

The 64th Grammy Awards concluded with star-studded performances, touching speeches, and even a pre-recorded message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Amongst the lineup, one of the most anticipated award announcements was for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category which had five highly competitive nominations including BTS, a South Korean act considered to be the biggest boyband in the world.

Much to the dismay of BTS fans, known as ARMY, the award went to Doja Cat and SZA for their peppy pop track Kiss Me More.

Other contenders for the award were: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for I Get a Kick Out of You, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for onely, Coldplay for Higher Power, and Doja Cat and SZA for Kiss Me More.

As soon as the results were announced, the BTS fandom expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Soon the pun-heavy word #Scammy started trending on Twitter as fans accused The Recording Academy, which presents the prestigious Grammy Awards, of using the Korean band for “global engagement” but failing to recognise their worth.

They said BTS was denied the award despite the fact that Butter broke several world records across YouTube and Spotify since its release.

Using a Korean act to drive global engagement… yet no recognition. The world is watching now, which doesn’t happen for the Grammys. And that sent a clear signal to global viewers that the US is completely disconnected from the rest of the world. + — ᴮᴱalapadma⁷ (@alapadma2) April 4, 2022

But even beyond that, BTS is selling out stadiums in the US. If this was a western pop act doing this, there’s no way they wouldn’t have gotten several G’s at this point. Out of touch is an understatement. — , (@e_von7) April 4, 2022

Why not giving doja cat the other awards that she should have won and only giving one when it’s against bts??

I’m not surprise btw BTS performance today’s was insane 🔥🔥we love u and proud of you ♥️♥️ #scammys #OurProudBTS pic.twitter.com/xiUoMSqfaH — Raella⁷ (@unbotherwifeu) April 4, 2022

i’m so happy for sza and doja cat to win a grammy, they’re beautiful and genuinely amazing and talented artists,, however not happy that the grammys continuously use bts for clout🙃 #scammys — jelly (@SANAA2129) April 4, 2022

After scammy announced the nominations list

Every Armies be like : #scammys #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/3E30J6X9c2 — lie⁷ (@stay_weird_28) November 24, 2021

The same outrage by ARMY had followed after BTS did not win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at last year’s Grammy for their chart-topping single Dynamite.

After the award ceremony, BTS held their usual Vlive session. As per a fan translation on an account that goes by the name @seoulocello, the group leader Kim Namjoon (who goes by the stage name RM), said, “It’s not like there’s anything we can do about the results. I mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy, but I think it’s good, to be honest about how we feel. We can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good.”

🐨 it’s not like there’s anything we can do about [the results]. i mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy. but i think it’s good to be honest about how we feel. we can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good.

pic.twitter.com/45LWgP2Yp0 — 🎼 yuri⁷ (@seoulocello) April 4, 2022

While BTS did not get a Grammy award, their power-packed performance earned them a standing ovation.

but their professionalism should be especially appreciated. Hobi and Jungkook are here straight from the isolation after having covid, Jin has injured hand. seriously nothing stops them — miriam (@wheresmiriam) April 4, 2022

Many fans pointed out how the band managed to ace its performance despite the fact that two of the members (J-Hope and Jungkook) had just recovered from Covid-19 two days before the ceremony while another (Jin) performed with an injured hand.