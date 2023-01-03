scorecardresearch
Saxophonist plays music underwater beneath a bridge in Italy. Watch video

The saxophonist was identified as Frankye Laforgue by Dust to Digital, an Arts and Entertainment Facebook account.

Several users appreciated his skills.
An artist has left internet users enthralled as he plunged into a waterbody and played a saxophone. The reverberation of music beneath the bridge as he did rounds in the water body rendered a soothing experience to listeners. Now netizens cannot stop gushing over his skills after a clip of his odd performance went viral.

His video shows, the artist moving through the calm waters with backstrokes. As he lies face-up in the water, he holds the musical instrument. He starts playing the music and as he reaches near the pillar of the bridge, the music reverberates heavily. He continues playing the saxophone as he does rounds in the water.

The saxophonist was identified as Frankye Laforgue by Dust to Digital, an Arts and Entertainment Facebook account. Laforgue plays “In a Sentimental Mood” under the bridge in Turin, Italy.

Several users appreciated his skills. A user commented, “This is the most wonderful sound I’ve heard maybe ever. What a brilliant setting, and what a powerful display of musicianship.”

Another user commented, “The recording is so amazing that I feel like I’m right there, I wonder if the acoustics from the bridge arch make it easier or harder for the recorder to capture the true ambiance.” A third user wrote, “That is truly sentimental & different. I love the sound quality. I think this is enhanced by the echo from the bridge…”

Last year, in an interesting incident, a patient played the saxophone during his own brain surgery. This clip of a patient playing an instrument during an ongoing surgical operation went viral on social media. In the procedure called “awake surgery”, surgeons monitored brain activity during the operation held at Paideia International Hospital in Italy.

