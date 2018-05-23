‘Save twice your salary by the age 35?’: Netizens say no, and list out funny things to do

What should life be like at 35? Netizens have a lot of suggestions and they are simply hilarious. (Source: YouTube) What should life be like at 35? Netizens have a lot of suggestions and they are simply hilarious. (Source: YouTube)

Most people would agree that life in the mid-30s is not a joke. While some people cherish their established career with their wife and children, some celebrate their life all by themselves and others stay busy figuring put their aspirations and dreams along the way. During this journey, there are several “advisors” who think it’s quite important to guide you through your future — whether or not you need their help.

So, when a finance news website MarketWatch rolled out an article about how people should have saved twice their salaries by the time they are 35, Netizens weren’t ready to buy it. It took a while for Twitterati to notice the “masterpiece” advice for people, but once they did, all hell broke loose.

Some just brushed off the unwanted gyaan and moved ahead while others twisted it into hilarious memes — enlisting funny things to do at 35. Taking a dig at its dictatorial tone and unrealistic approach to personal financing, Netizens made a joke out of it and it has taken the Internet by storm.

by 35 you should have a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife and you should ask yourself “well, how did I get here?” — Dylan (@dylmdav) May 20, 2018

By age 35 you should have like 2 real friends both of whom live in other states and around 700 online friends with whom your relationship is so tenuous that a simple opinion about a comic book movie could end it instantly. — MR’A Stoudemire (@Bahbuto) May 21, 2018

By age 35 you should run into friends and say “WE SHOULD HANG OUT SOON!” twice a week. You will never hang out. You’ll just scream this at each other until one of you dies. — Luke Trayser (@trukelayser) May 20, 2018

By age 35, you should have destroyed two death stars and redeemed the most feared villian in the Galaxy. — Tom McFarlin (@tommcfarlin) May 20, 2018

By 35 you should have a list of classic films you haven’t seen but pretend you have and now you feel you know them so well you wonder if actually you have seen them after all. — Sarah – I have Imposter Syndrome & quite right too (@cautionspoilers) May 21, 2018

By age 35 you should have at least two thirds of your hard drive space taken up by recursively nested copies of the hard drives from all your previous computers — Alex Kerfoot (@akerfoot) May 20, 2018

by age 35 you should have a kitchen cabinet dedicated entirely to plastic bags that contain other, smaller plastic bags — vytas (@peakysblinder) May 20, 2018

Millennial retirement plan: 1. Invent a time machine

2. Travel back to 1955 when mere mortals could afford houses

3. Return to 2018 and sell the house for 50x what you paid for it

4. Repeat until you can afford rent and health insurance in 2018 — Rob Wallis (@ghezbora) May 15, 2018

[turns pockets inside out; two moths fly out] oh no my moths https://t.co/SpVs7AVfqO — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) May 15, 2018

By age 35, you should have figured out how to spell “bananas” without having to mentally sing Hollaback Girl — Jon “Jon Baker” Baker (@JonBaker) May 20, 2018

By age 35, you should have at least 10 framed pictures of Jeff Goldblum in your home. — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) May 20, 2018

By age 35 you should have at least one fork in your cutlery drawer that you just don’t like, and actively frown at if you accidentally grab it. — Nutella Enchanted (@chrisopotamia) May 20, 2018

What are your thoughts on this piece of advice? Let us know in the comments below.

