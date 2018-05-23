Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
‘Save twice your salary by the age 35?’: Netizens say no, and list out funny things to do

Should people have saved twice their salaries by the time they are 35? Twitterati don't think so. Read these hilarious reactions posted for the "masterpiece" advice for people on Twitter.

Most people would agree that life in the mid-30s is not a joke. While some people cherish their established career with their wife and children, some celebrate their life all by themselves and others stay busy figuring put their aspirations and dreams along the way. During this journey, there are several “advisors” who think it’s quite important to guide you through your future — whether or not you need their help.

So, when a finance news website MarketWatch rolled out an article about how people should have saved twice their salaries by the time they are 35, Netizens weren’t ready to buy it. It took a while for Twitterati to notice the “masterpiece” advice for people, but once they did, all hell broke loose.

Some just brushed off the unwanted gyaan and moved ahead while others twisted it into hilarious memes — enlisting funny things to do at 35. Taking a dig at its dictatorial tone and unrealistic approach to personal financing, Netizens made a joke out of it and it has taken the Internet by storm.

What are your thoughts on this piece of advice? Let us know in the comments below.

