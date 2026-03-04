US cricketer celebrates Holi with soulful Narasimha ‘aarti’ on ukulele, viral video wins hearts

Holi spirit has taken over the world, with people not just in India but across the globe joining in to celebrate the festival of colours and share festive wishes. Indian-origin American cricketer and software engineer Saurabh Netravalkar has now added his name to the growing list of celebrants. And his greeting wasn’t any ordinary “Happy Holi” – he sang shlokas in a video that is now going viral.

In the clip, Netravalkar is seen dressed in a white kurta, seated indoors with a ukulele in his hands, singing the Sanskrit Narasimha aarti. He performs the aarti with effortless grace and ends the video by folding his hands in a namaste to the camera. “Would love to read how you are celebrating,” reads the text overlay on the video.

The video was uploaded with a long caption by Netravalkar, who explains the story of Holika. It reads, “The festival of Holi comes from the tale of Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahlada. Hiranyakashipu represents our ego, the endless “I want.” His boon made him untouchable within all pairs of opposites: day or night, inside or outside, man or animal. Just like our ego, which feels invincible within this world of duality (dvaita). But Prahlada symbolizes our inner conscience (Atma), steady, devoted to Truth despite being surrounded by desires.”

“When Holika tried to burn him, she perished while Prahlada emerged unharmed, reminding us that Truth protects those aligned with it. Finally, Narasimha, beyond all dualities or Advaita, destroyed the ego, showing that only when ego falls can we unite with the Absolute. This Holi, may we burn our inner Hiranyakashipu and listen to our inner Prahlada. Let’s choose love over ego, compassion over dominance, and truth over illusion. Happy Holi.” it ends.

The video has crossed over six lakh views, and many commenters share their views.

An Instagram user praised the multifaceted talent of Netravalkar and wrote, “Bro is a Staff Engineer at Oracle. Bro is the main pace attack battery of the USA cricket team. Bro defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Bro can hit the same spot repeatedly with subtle slower balls and slight cutters. Bro can play a musical instrument perfectly. Bro can sing Sanskrit shlokas beautifully. Bro is now a US citizen but hasn’t forgotten his Indian roots. I must thank God for not making bro my neighbour.”

Another user commented, “Encourages celebrating Holi by inner awakening rather than superficial festivities, urging people to burn their inner Hiranyakashipu (ego) and Holika (cunningness) in the fire of truth.”

A third person wrote, “Ek hi dil hai.. kitni baar jeetega Saurabh bhai! (There is only one heart… how many times will you win it)”

Who is Saurabh Netravalkar?

Mumbai-based Netravalkar recently represented the United States at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. During the tournament, he also faced India in one of the fixtures. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works at Oracle Corporation as a consulting member of the technical staff.