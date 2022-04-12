Watch: Saudi TV show mimics Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in skit

Making a political commentary laden with sarcasm, a state-run television channel in Saudi Arabia mocked the US government in a skit. The parody sketch, which takes a jibe at US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, is now breaking the internet, leaving many surprised online.

A recent piece aired on the Saudi television show, Studio 22, caught everyone’s attention as they portrayed the two American leaders in the backdrop of the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict. The skit aired by the Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC) had Khaled Al-Faraj imitating Biden, who seems to be confused and sleepy while talking to the press. While another male actor in drag is seen imitating Harris.

The sketch begins with the two leaders walking on screen in front of a lectern as camera flashes are heard against the backdrop of US flags. Biden points off-screen, as if to members of the press, before walking off stage, however, Harris pulls him back to the lectern.

In the skit, Biden is seen getting confused between Spain and Africa, before forgetting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s name. And while Harris’s character is seen trying to rectify his mistake and help him by prompting words, he mistakenly thanks her by calling her the “first lady”. The sketch then shows Biden dozing off at the dais, waking only as Harris nudges him, before further getting confused and mentioning China.

And if all that wasn’t enough, it ends with Harris’s character dragging the sleeping Biden off stage, screaming, “Thank you all. Hallelujah! Clap for the president.”

Political satires are not new to American television and many likened the skit to that often seen on Saturday Night Live (SNL) or the commentary filled with sarcasm on late-night talk shows. However, many were surprised to see Saudi airing such a mimicry about its political ally. Although not everyone was impressed by the skit and many said it was “anything but funny”.