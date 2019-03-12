Toggle Menu
Saudi plane turns back after mother forgets her baby at the airport

Flight SV832, from Jeddah to Kuala Lumpur, turned back after the Saudi mother told cabin crew that she had forgotten her baby in the boarding area at the terminal of the King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

A video of the call made by the pilot to the traffic control was shared online after which it went viral on several social media platforms. (Source: Getty Images)

A plane that took off from Saudi Arabia was forced to turn back after a passenger realised that she had left her baby at the terminal. The pilot of the aircraft, which was en route to Kuala Lumpur, made an atypical request call to the Air traffic control (ATC) airport in Jeddah after the mother informed the cabin crew about leaving her child at the airport, the Guardian reported.

A video of the unusual call made by the pilot to the traffic control went viral on several social media platforms after it was shared online. According to the news website, the pilot is heard requesting the ATC to return back to King Abdulaziz International Airport.

According to the Gulf News, in the conversation between the pilot and the ATC operator, the pilot is seeking permission to turn back. “May God be with us. Can we come back or what?” he was heard saying. On hearing the request, the operator asks another colleague for the basic protocol that has to be followed for such an incident. “This flight is requesting to come back…a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing.” The pilot was once again asked to repeat his request before being allowed to return back to the airport.

“We told you, a passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight,” the pilot confirms before being told by the operator, “Okay, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us!”.

