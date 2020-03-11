Saudi oil giant faces backlash for dressing its employee as human ‘hand sanitiser’

Following the backlash, the company distanced itself from the incident and called it “abusive”. Following the backlash, the company distanced itself from the incident and called it “abusive”.

Pictures of an Aramco employee dressed as a hand sanitiser has prompted angry reactions online after they went viral on social media.

Netizens are criticising the Saudi oil giant after one of its employees was asked to wear the costume and wander the company halls amid the ongoing coronavirus scare, which has affected thousands of people worldwide.

Pictures of the employee were shared on Twitter by Saudi comedian and actor Hisham Fageeh along with a sarcastic caption that read, “Gulf class. Gift from Aramco.” The post, which soon went viral on social media, left many angry

Following the backlash, the company distanced itself from the incident and called it “abusive”. In a tweet released on Tuesday, the company condemned the behaviour and stated that strict measures would be taken to prevent it from happening again.

However, many were not convinced and demanded the company to apologise to the employee.

“Aramco should compensate him financially and issue a statement not only to apologize for this insult to ‘the human right’, but it must issue a statement that it has compensated him .. Apologies and if they are official do not force refraction!” wrote a user while sharing a picture of the employee.

