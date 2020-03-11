Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Must Read

Saudi oil giant faces backlash for dressing its employee as human ‘hand sanitiser’

Pictures of the employee were shared on Twitter by Saudi comedian and actor Hisham Fageeh along with a sarcastic caption that read, "Gulf class. Gift from Aramco.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 11, 2020 3:59:46 pm
coronavirus, saudi arabia, saudi arabia human hand sanitizer, COVID-19, viral video, Following the backlash, the company distanced itself from the incident and called it “abusive”.

Pictures of an Aramco employee dressed as a hand sanitiser has prompted angry reactions online after they went viral on social media.

Netizens are criticising the Saudi oil giant after one of its employees was asked to wear the costume and wander the company halls amid the ongoing coronavirus scare, which has affected thousands of people worldwide.

Pictures of the employee were shared on Twitter by Saudi comedian and actor Hisham Fageeh along with a sarcastic caption that read, “Gulf class. Gift from Aramco.” The post, which soon went viral on social media, left many angry

Following the backlash, the company distanced itself from the incident and called it “abusive”. In a tweet released on Tuesday, the company condemned the behaviour and stated that strict measures would be taken to prevent it from happening again.

However, many were not convinced and demanded the company to apologise to the employee.

“Aramco should compensate him financially and issue a statement not only to apologize for this insult to ‘the human right’, but it must issue a statement that it has compensated him .. Apologies and if they are official do not force refraction!” wrote a user while sharing a picture of the employee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement