YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between

The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus (Image source: EenVandaag/YouTube)

A Saudi-born comedian won a landmark legal case in the UK after a court ruled that Saudi Arabia was responsible for hacking his phone and conducting an assault on him in London.

Ghanem al-Masarir, 45, shot to fame with his satirical videos mocking the Saudi royal family, which garnered millions of views on his YouTube channel, BBC reported. Al-Masarir began noticing unusual activity on his phone in 2018.

His devices slowed down dramatically, and their batteries drained quickly. Around the same time, he felt he was being followed and harassed by individuals he believed were linked to the Saudi regime.

Suspecting surveillance, he later found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus, a powerful spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO Group. The tool is capable of accessing a target’s location, camera, microphone and personal data, the report added.