Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
‘Most futuristic hotel in world’: Netizens in awe as Saudi Arabia plans to open Sheybarah Resort next year

The aim of the project is also to rebrand Saudi Arabia as a top-tier marine ecotourism destination. The aerial accommodation 'pod' is designed in a way to defy gravity and suspend the guest above water.

The Sheybarah hotel located on the uninhabited Shaybara island in Saudi Arabia has umpteen luxurious experiences to offer with the promise of preserving biodiversity.
The images of a hyper luxury resort with 73 rooms touted as the “most futuristic hotel in the world” have been released online. The Sheybarah hotel located on the uninhabited Shaybara island in Saudi Arabia has umpteen luxurious experiences to offer with the promise of preserving biodiversity.

Videos and photographs shared online show the aerial accommodation ‘pod’ over the water body. Master developer Red Sea Global said the state-of-the art Sheybarah Resort is set to open in 2024. Netizens were amazed to watch the luxurious design of the hotel.

ALSO READ |Step inside the first space hotel, expected to open for business in 2027

Accommodation specialists Hotelier Middle East were quoted as saying by The Sun that, “it will be ‘one of the most futuristic hotels on the planet’.”

As per MEP, a news outlet in Dubai, a total of four villages were transported to the island to start construction at the location. The island is the haven for a highly diverse ecosystem with mangroves, white sand dune beaches and some of the most pristine coral reefs in the world where several species of fish and other marine animals thrive.

The aim of the project is also to rebrand Saudi Arabia as a top-tier marine ecotourism destination. According to Killa Design, architectural firm that designs the resort, the aerial accommodation ‘pod’ is designed in a way to defy gravity and suspend the guest above water. There is also a platform for guests to watch the fish, birds and turtles in the area.

Entirely powered by a centralised solar farm, waste materials would be recycled within the island. A solar-powered desalination plant supplies fresh water. After a sea-plane arrival, the guests will be taken to the inner lagoon by driverless buggies and guided to the lobby and an all-day dining area. They can access the network of meandering boardwalks, buggy paths and enjoy the beach, sports courts, snorkeling, and solar farm.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 16:51 IST
