VIDEO: Here is Saudi Arabia’s ‘innovative’ replacement for female models in a fashion show

Do you know how fashion shows in Saudi Arabia look like? (Source: jinakhoushnaw/Twitter) Do you know how fashion shows in Saudi Arabia look like? (Source: jinakhoushnaw/Twitter)

When it comes to gender parity and more visibility for women, Saudi Arabia continues to fare badly. Which is why, the news of women of the country acquiring the right to drive found many rejoicing. But going by a video that has gone viral, it seems the women of Saudi Arabia still have a long way to go. While it makes for an absolute hilarious watch, no less, a rather unsettling clip of a fashion show which shows clothes being exhibited ‘in air’ has gone viral. So much seems to be the aversion towards female models walking the ramp, that the organisers thought it best (and we must say, rather innovative) to showcase clothes on hangers suspended on a cable.

ALSO READ | Saudi Princess sits in the driver seat on Vogue cover; Twitterati replace her face with ‘driving ban’ activists

Jina, a Kurdish woman, shared this video on Twitter with the caption, “I’m dying at this fashion show in Saudi, they weren’t allowed, female models”.

Watch the video here.

I’m dying at this fashion show in Saudi😂😂 they weren’t allowed female models pic.twitter.com/5xxpMBk4Nr — jina (@jinakhoushnaw) June 6, 2018

Here are some of the reactions her post garnered thereafter.

Tbh idk if they’re living in 3018 or 1018 💀 https://t.co/PXu8e064bU — Ali San (@TheSanPlanet) June 7, 2018

Yoooooo niggas said ghost gonna wear this shit before we let women https://t.co/4Cu1LPQaQD — Qᴜᴇᴇɴ ᴏғ Aᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀ (@KorySKirk) June 7, 2018

jinnjinn hadid looks so good omg https://t.co/6IzgSZVwj6 — Zakiuddin (@zakhiuddin) June 6, 2018

wow, yet another unrealistic body expectation for women smh https://t.co/U8uWFeee4n — ashtyn (@ashtynmckayla) June 6, 2018

LOOOOOOOOOOOOL are you bantering? Some jinn fashion show 😂 https://t.co/riCY7VwVBy — ASAD (@asad_abdullah20) June 6, 2018

Lmaooo when ghosts hold a fashion show 😭😂 https://t.co/RBohQtD0lM — Miriam. (@ItsMir_i_am) June 6, 2018

Funniest shit ever 😂😭😭😭 they have too much energy and time https://t.co/RCPAtrowyF — :) (@soraydo) June 6, 2018

the first one reminded me of the dementors from Harry Potter https://t.co/8vlOPCiPmO — 🌹 (@itshvda) June 6, 2018

While this seems funny definitely, that it also shows the regressive state of affairs in 2018 is also perturbing. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd