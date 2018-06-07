Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

VIDEO: Here is Saudi Arabia’s ‘innovative’ replacement for female models in a fashion show

Going by a video that has gone viral, it seems the women of Saudi Arabia still have a long way to go. While it makes for an absolute hilarious watch, no less, a clip of a fashion show which shows clothes being exhibited 'in air' has gone viral.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 3:26:58 pm
fashion show in Saudi, woman right in Saudi Arabia, how fashion show in saudi happen, fashion show, saudi arabia fashion show Do you know how fashion shows in Saudi Arabia look like? (Source: jinakhoushnaw/Twitter)
Related News

When it comes to gender parity and more visibility for women, Saudi Arabia continues to fare badly. Which is why, the news of women of the country acquiring the right to drive found many rejoicing. But going by a video that has gone viral, it seems the women of Saudi Arabia still have a long way to go. While it makes for an absolute hilarious watch, no less, a rather unsettling clip of a fashion show which shows clothes being exhibited ‘in air’ has gone viral. So much seems to be the aversion towards female models walking the ramp, that the organisers thought it best (and we must say, rather innovative) to showcase clothes on hangers suspended on a cable.

ALSO READ | Saudi Princess sits in the driver seat on Vogue cover; Twitterati replace her face with ‘driving ban’ activists 

Jina, a Kurdish woman, shared this video on Twitter with the caption, “I’m dying at this fashion show in Saudi, they weren’t allowed, female models”.

Watch the video here. 

Here are some of the reactions her post garnered thereafter.

While this seems funny definitely, that it also shows the regressive state of affairs in 2018 is also perturbing. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now