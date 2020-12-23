NASA shares picture of Saturn-Jupiter conjunction as seen from the Moon

NASA on their official Twitter account also shared pictures of how the phenomena looked like from space and the picture has now caught the attention of many space enthusiasts.

The rare celestial phenomenon, which was visible in the night sky on December 21, saw the two biggest planets align closest to each other, resulting in a ‘conjunction’.

“Unlike @NASASun, that’s no star, its two planets! #TheGreatConjunction looks great from the Moon!” the agency wrote.

In the picture, the two planets appear as two faint spots, almost overlapping with each other to form a double planet.

Take a look here:

Take a look at some reactions here:

We found it Jupiter and Saturn Kiss😂♥️ — 🔥BabyGirl✨ (@Aleina31767538) December 21, 2020

I love it, looks great! ❤️ — Endrina Pavlić (@EPavlic) December 21, 2020

Amazing — Tanushri Kaul (@tanushri_kaul) December 23, 2020

Lovely ❤❤ — Abhik Chattopadhyay (@AbhikChatto) December 22, 2020

Watched it’s amazing ,love watching night sky, — Ann I Am (@AnnIAm18) December 22, 2020

The planets regularly appear to pass each other in the solar system, with the positions of Jupiter and Saturn being aligned in the sky about once every 20 years. However, this is the first time in nearly 400 years that the planets passed this close to each other in the sky resulting in the great conjunction, said NASA.

The planets were so close that they were reportedly only 0.1 degrees (a fraction of the width of the full moon) apart from each other.

