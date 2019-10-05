Satellite picture of Mecca shared by Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori goes viral

A mesmerising satellite picture of The Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia is making rounds on the Internet. The picture became viral when Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori shared it on his Instagram profile with the caption “A satellite image of Mecca, where the hearts of the believers shout, and their tongues to pray to God, with all the love of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

Take a look at the picture:

Mansoori was a flight participant for Expedition 61- the current expedition to the International Space Centre and became the first Emirati astronaut to go to space after he completed a scientific mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission was a part of the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is overseen by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

Mansoori, along with astronauts Nick Hague and Aleksey Ovchinin, departed the ISS station in the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft around 11.37 am on Thursday before touching down at 3.59 pm in a remote section of Kazakhstan.

Mansoori, during his stay at the ISS, orbited the earth 128 times, which is almost a 5 million kilometre journey.