Thursday, December 03, 2020
A new ad that features a ‘love story’ between Satan and 2020 is an internet hit

The advertisement for a dating website is also a collaboration between actor Ryan Reynolds and pop star Taylor Swift. It also features a small snippet of a new version of Swift's 2008 hit 'Love Story'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 3, 2020 12:39:54 pm
Ryan Reynolds, taylor swift, taylor swift new love story song, match ad satan 2020, match made in hell ad, satan 2020 love story, viral video, indian expressPeople online loved the ad and said it perfectly sums up this year.

What you get when you have an ad that features a love story between Satan and 2020, and a collaboration between Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and pop star Taylor Swift? A guaranteed internet hit.

Th ad for dating site, shows Satan match with 2020 on the app and them then getting along famously. The ad produced by Reynolds’ production house for Match.com also features a snippet from Swift’s resung version of her 2008 hit ‘Love Story’.

The ad shows how 2020 and Satan make the most of the pandemic and lockdowns with time alone in a gym, movie theatre and cinema hall.

The ad had over five million views in less than 24 hours and was praised by many on social media. Given the resemblance of the character of Satan with Tim Curry’s portrayal in the 1985 film Legend many wondered if there was a sequel in the offing. And there was praise for Swift’s version of her 2008 hit.

Taylor’s resinging of the 2008 hit comes even as a battle over her master recordings continues with her former record label.

Swift recorded her first six albums with Big Machine before leaving in 2018 for Universal Music Group. Big Machine owns the master recordings of her back catalog and under standard industry practice retains the right to release material that was recorded when she was with the label.

Swift has publicly feuded for more than a year with Big Machine and its senior executives over the use of her old songs.

