WHO has an update for kids waiting for Christmas gifts: ‘Santa immune to Covid-19’

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove advised people to stay safe and maintain social distance in order to prevent contracting the virus. (Source: WHO//YouTube)

Christmas is just days away and the celebrations this year are likely to be a low-key affair around the world due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, when the World Health Organisation was asked during a media briefing on children’s concerns regarding the novel coronavirus impacting Santa Clause’s health, the answer by the agency’s Technical Head Dr Maria Van Kerkhove did not disappoint.

“I understand the concern for Santa, because he is of older age,” she said while responding to the journalist’s question. “I can tell you that Santa Claus is immune to this virus,” Kerkhove added.

She further said WHO had been told by a number of world leaders that they had relaxed quarantine measures and would allow Santa to enter their airspace. “So he will be able to travel in and out of the airspace and be able to deliver presents to children,” she said.

Watch the full video here:

However, Kerkhove advised the people to stay safe and maintain social distance in order to prevent contracting the virus. “I think it is very important that all the children of the world understand that physical distancing by Santa Claus and also of the children themselves must be strictly enforced,” she said.

Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, is a fictional character who is said to bring gifts to the homes of well-behaved children on the night of Christmas Eve.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd