scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Top news

Paragliding Santa Claus had to be rescued after getting entangled in power lines

A video showed the man dressed as Santa Claus dangling above the street while entangled in power lines.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 22, 2020 2:23:39 pm
Santa Claus, Paragliding Santa Claus, Power lines, Santa Clause rescue, California, Santa Clause rescue paragliding rescue viral video, Santa cause rescue viral video, Sacramento, Sacramento Santa rescue, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe Saint Nick impersonator was using his motorized paraglide to deliver candy canes to local children on December 20.

A California resident who was dressed as Santa Claus and distributing candy from a motorised paraglider had to be rescued after he got entangled in a power line.

The fire department that rescued him said on social media that the man was using “hyper light” motorised paragliding equipment in Rio Linda and was flying too low when he got entangled in a power line.

According to a Fox News report, the man was throwing candy canes to local children on December 20 when the accident took place.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

“We are happy to report #Santa is uninjured and will be ready for #Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh!” the fire department wrote, while sharing a video of the rescue.

The video showed the man dangling above the street. The fire department used a ladder to safely bring down the man who spent over an hour stuck in the power lines, a CNN report said.

Take a look at the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to the rescue:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement