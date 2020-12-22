Paragliding Santa Claus had to be rescued after getting entangled in power lines

The Saint Nick impersonator was using his motorized paraglide to deliver candy canes to local children on December 20.

A California resident who was dressed as Santa Claus and distributing candy from a motorised paraglider had to be rescued after he got entangled in a power line.

The fire department that rescued him said on social media that the man was using “hyper light” motorised paragliding equipment in Rio Linda and was flying too low when he got entangled in a power line.

According to a Fox News report, the man was throwing candy canes to local children on December 20 when the accident took place.

“We are happy to report #Santa is uninjured and will be ready for #Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh!” the fire department wrote, while sharing a video of the rescue.

The video showed the man dangling above the street. The fire department used a ladder to safely bring down the man who spent over an hour stuck in the power lines, a CNN report said.

Take a look at the video here:

We are happy to report #Santa is uninjured and will be ready for #Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh! pic.twitter.com/muYQex4zYU — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 20, 2020

Through teamwork with @SacFirePIO & @SMUDUpdates the person was successfully rescued from the aircraft into power lines in #RioLinda pic.twitter.com/UmxNRwrJJV — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 20, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the rescue:

I thought Santa only came down in chimneys!🤔Glad that Santa didn’t get electrocuted. One lucky wizard! — Mary (@unitedwesttand) December 21, 2020

Well done!! Good work by all. — California US&R Task Force 7 (@catf7sacramento) December 20, 2020

That’s nuts! Great job guys! God bless and God willing it’s a slow Christmas for you all and our community. — GotFuz The theonerd (@GotFuz) December 20, 2020

Good job fellas, Santa can’t be delayed!! — kim clough (@1yukonmom) December 21, 2020

Powered para glider I think. — Whit Fletcher (@whitfletcher) December 21, 2020

How to heck could you train for something like this? Amazing job by everyone involved! — Inside San Francisco (@mydayinSF) December 21, 2020

Got Rudolph? Glad everyone was ok! pic.twitter.com/SyqshTeXTM — Brian Baldus (@baldusbrian) December 21, 2020

Now THAT’s a technical rescue. Great job, SCFD! — Johnny Moonshine 🇺🇸 (@SmokeShowing00) December 20, 2020

