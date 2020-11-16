scorecardresearch
Monday, November 16, 2020
Man dresses as Santa Claus and takes dip in Dead Sea to spread Christmas cheer

Beyond the compelling landscape, Christianity has roots in the Dead Sea, whose surroundings are abundant with remains of ancient Christian communities.

By: Reuters | Israel | November 16, 2020 3:49:02 pm
Santa clause, Dead sea, Israel’s Tourism Ministry, Santa Clause dead sea swim, Israel Christmas season, coronavirus, COVD-19, Christmas 2020, Christmas cheer, dead sea, trending news, Indian Express newsIssa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, gestures as he poses for a picture while sitting next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea. (Picture credit: Reuters)

At the lowest point on earth, in the middle of a giant salt lake where animals and plants have no chance of surviving, a jolly man dressed in red with a flowing white beard stuck a Christmas tree in the ground and went for a swim.

Santa Claus came to the Dead Sea on Sunday ahead of the Christmas season, part of a campaign by Israel’s Tourism Ministry to bring some Christmas cheer during a global pandemic that has kept Christian pilgrims away from the Holy Land.

He rode a paddleboard a few hundred meters offshore to a spot where salt has piled up in a massive mushroom shape, allowing him to stand in the middle of the otherwise much deeper lake.

With pomp and circumstance, he stuck a decorated Christmas tree in the salty bottom, struck a pose for cameras, and then enjoyed an effortless float in the Dead Sea’s famous, saline-rich waters.

Beyond the compelling landscape, Christianity has roots in the Dead Sea, whose surroundings are abundant with remains of ancient Christian communities.

The Christmas tree, however, had no chance of surviving in the salty waters and Santa took it with him when he returned to shore.

