Saturday, December 25, 2021
‘Santa Claus returns to North Pole’: NORAD tracks, enthralling netizens

The North American Aerospace Defense Command's tryst with Santa's journey around the globe began 66 years ago

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 25, 2021 11:12:45 pm
Santa Claus, Christmas,Santa, NORAD, social media viral, indian expressSanta Claus poses for a photo while delivering presents in Helsinki, Finland (Source: NORAD tracks Santa, Twitter)

Santa Claus has returned back to his North Pole village after celebrations and merrymaking during Christmas. Thousands of netizens were thrilled to track Santa Claus with the help of North American Aerospace Defense Command. Starting at 4 am on December 24, NORAD website has been putting out updates about Santa’s journey.

According to the updates, traversing the globe on the sleigh pulled by his reindeers, Santa delivered gifts amid the pandemic. He met researchers at McMurdo Station in Antarctica, stopped by the Taj Mahal and was spellbound to see decorations in Mumbai. Santa’s reindeer munched on palm tree leaves as he delivered presents to children in Manila, Philippines.

NORAD also spotted Santa at the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Meanwhile, in Belgium, he enjoyed the view of the Plaisirs d’hiver in Brussels while delivering presents.

See how Santa Claus travelled across different parts of the world:

The North American Aerospace Defense Command’s tryst with Santa’s journey around the globe began 66 years ago, as per a press release.

In an intriguing anecdote, it was a misprinted contact number of US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup that led to the creation of the hyperreality. A local newspaper had published an advertisement informing children that they could call Santa directly. The phone rang several times at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. Col Shoup who realized it was a mistake, assured children that he was the Santa Claus. A duty officer was later assigned to answer calls. NORAD carried on the tradition since 1958.

See how netizens reacted to Santa’s journey:

