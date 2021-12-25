‘Santa Claus returns to North Pole’: NORAD tracks, enthralling netizens

Santa Claus has returned back to his North Pole village after celebrations and merrymaking during Christmas. Thousands of netizens were thrilled to track Santa Claus with the help of North American Aerospace Defense Command. Starting at 4 am on December 24, NORAD website has been putting out updates about Santa’s journey.

According to the updates, traversing the globe on the sleigh pulled by his reindeers, Santa delivered gifts amid the pandemic. He met researchers at McMurdo Station in Antarctica, stopped by the Taj Mahal and was spellbound to see decorations in Mumbai. Santa’s reindeer munched on palm tree leaves as he delivered presents to children in Manila, Philippines.

NORAD also spotted Santa at the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Meanwhile, in Belgium, he enjoyed the view of the Plaisirs d’hiver in Brussels while delivering presents.

See how Santa Claus travelled across different parts of the world:

NORAD is receiving reports from Defense Support Program satellites that Santa has begun his journey! https://t.co/ji9WgsybPX pic.twitter.com/eIZ8Axq5dk — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

Santa has been spotted visiting the researchers at McMurdo Station, Antarctica! Scientific research is performed at and near McMurdo in many fields including biology and ecosystems, geology and geophysics, glaciology, geomorphology, ice cores, and ocean and climate systems. pic.twitter.com/HUqTCkuKcG — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

NORAD is tracking Santa in the skies of Shanghai, China!https://t.co/Jti9jjZTE9 pic.twitter.com/ptwbwrhdmA — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

#Santa has had a smooth flight so far. His sleigh has just been spotted over the Taj Mahal! #NORADTracksSantahttps://t.co/Sg92KCHsqX pic.twitter.com/kbUWQAoTdV — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

Santa is flying over India! In Mumbai, street markets transform to celebrate the holidays and sell ornaments, treats, and decorations! #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/Xjrvi3kmhg — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

Baba Noel has been flying over Egypt, admiring the Great Pyramid of Giza! #NORADTracksSantahttps://t.co/GshYKwDzx6 pic.twitter.com/zXcnEGMR8K — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

#Santa is enjoying the view from Venice, Italy. If you are awake in Italy, get to bed right now as Santa is flying over the canals! #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/8wGEu2iUZI — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

NORAD Santa cams have captured imagery of #Santa flying by Big Ben in London, England. https://t.co/XbUcEA0byW pic.twitter.com/odoq29Ua4i — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

Santa is flying over the Big Apple! Keep track of where Santa will fly after he leaves New York City, New York on https://t.co/NgHFVneAuihttps://t.co/knoL3mf0MQ pic.twitter.com/qfa3lwm7yh — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 25, 2021

#Santa is flying over the headquarters of North American Aerospace Defense Command in Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Did you know NORAD has been tracking Santa for 66 years?https://t.co/fVNNmYTAuu pic.twitter.com/wMtW9BCzgI — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 25, 2021

Aloha Santa! NORAD detects he is flying over Honolulu, Hawaii and will be returning to the North Pole very soon. #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/4cFJbhLQti — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 25, 2021

Faster than starlight, #Santa is done! Thank you for being a part of the 66th year of our holiday tradition. #HappyHolidays from #NORADTracksSanta! pic.twitter.com/aMEqyG0cPX — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 25, 2021

The North American Aerospace Defense Command’s tryst with Santa’s journey around the globe began 66 years ago, as per a press release.

In an intriguing anecdote, it was a misprinted contact number of US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup that led to the creation of the hyperreality. A local newspaper had published an advertisement informing children that they could call Santa directly. The phone rang several times at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. Col Shoup who realized it was a mistake, assured children that he was the Santa Claus. A duty officer was later assigned to answer calls. NORAD carried on the tradition since 1958.

See how netizens reacted to Santa’s journey:

@IAF_MCC Isn’t it prohibited to fly over the Taj?

I was expecting our Tejas providing the guest from the Poles.

Merry Christmas!@sneheshphilip https://t.co/4TOtnBCX88 — emperor ekanto (@EmperorEkanto) December 24, 2021

This 63 year old is a big kid at heart as I joyfully track Santa every year! Thank you!❤🎅 — Carla C (@CantrellCarla1) December 25, 2021