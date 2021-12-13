‘Santa Claus’ feeds fish in Malta’s aquarium; video goes viral

With Christmas round the corner, Santa Claus is busy spreading festive cheer at Malta’s National Aquarium in Qawra. A video of a man wearing Santa suit, along with scuba gear, a flipper and a snorkel over his white beard, inside a huge aquarium as he hands out treats to the fish is winning hearts online. One of Santa’s ‘elves’ is also with him.

The video shared by Reuters is captioned: “Santa and one of his loyal elves plunged into a huge fish tank in Malta’s National Aquarium in Qawra.” The video has garnered over 12 lakh views.

Watch the video here:

ICYMI: Santa and one of his loyal elves plunged into a huge fish tank in Malta's National Aquarium in Qawra 🎅 pic.twitter.com/GQmC1dp4A1 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 12, 2021

The giant aquarium is situated in the northern part of Qawra island in Malta. There are over 175 different species of various animals, including fish, mollusks, reptiles and insects, in the aquarium. The aquarium has 41 tanks which are themed to replicate underwater environment.