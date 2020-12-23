Ditching the reindeer sleigh, Santa Clause arrives on camel in Dubai’s Global village

Santa dressed in red and while rides a camel through the streets of the Global Village.

Ditching the traditional reindeer sleigh, Santa Claus arrived at the Dubai Global village riding a camel. Video of this are now making rounds on the internet.

In a video shared by news agency Reuters on Twitter, Santa, dressed in red and white, rides a camel through the streets of the global village while ringing his bell and waving at the visitors.

In the video, Santa Claus was accompanied by his elves and several gingerbread men. Popular Christmas songs played in the background as he walked around the village.

Take a look here:

At Dubai’s Global Village, Santa Claus trades the traditional reindeer-pulled sleigh for a camel 🎅 pic.twitter.com/0DGhLba5c1 — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) December 22, 2020

Christmas this year comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected over 78 million in the world, killing over a million.

As the World Health Organisation has urged citizens to minimise their celebrations, festivities have gone virtual, including the Santa Clause meet and greet.

Several non-profit organisations have also come up with events where Santa Claus hands out essential items like food and hygiene products, replacing the traditional gift exchange during the holidays

