‘Incredibly sad’: Indian elephant ‘Little Mac’ euthanized after spending most her life at Santa Barbara Zoo

A 48-year-old Indian elephant was euthanized this week at the Santa Barbara Zoo after experiencing a sharp decline in health, officials said.

The elephant, popularly known as Little Mac, was a fixture at the zoo for nearly her entire life. Zoo officials said that she was euthanized around 7 pm on Wednesday in her exhibit yard with keepers and staff, who cared for her over the year, by her side.

Julie Barnes, the zoo’s vice president of animal care and health, said that Little Mac has been receiving treatment after she had chronic problems with her teeth. Arthritis in her legs also triggered various other medical problems, she said.

“She continued to decline in spite of our best efforts, especially in the past two weeks,” Barnes said in a statement. “We had exhausted the medical options available that would allow her to have a good quality of life. It was time to let her go,” she added.

Mac, along with another female Asian elephant, came to USA as part of an exchange programme. Originally from Mysore in India, she was just a year old when she came to the Santa Barbara Zoo after being found orphaned in a forest.

Her companion Sujatha was euthanized on Oct. 16, 2018, due to problems relating to old age. She was 47.

Barnes said that Mac did not show any signs of depression or behavioural change after Sujatha’s death. She also said that if Mac’s health hadn’t declined suddenly, she was likely to get transferred to another zoo or sanctuary where she would have been introduced to other elephants. Her death also marked the end of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s elephant program.

Netizens all over took to Twitter to mourn the death of Little mac. While many expressed their grief, others criticised the zoo for taking the animal out of its natural habitat. Take a look at the reactions

Though I don’t know how she came to you, I can’t help but wonder how long she would have lived had she just been left in her own natural environment instead of a city zoo. — Lynn Without an E (@Moon_River05) September 28, 2019

💔 incredibly sad. let her memory push us to stop supporting zoos who take animals out of their natural habitat, away from their families to live in isolation only to die a sickly, lonely death. a zoo for profit is not a sanctuary or safe refuge. they deserve our best, not worst. — serenitys beach✨ (@serenitysbeach) September 28, 2019

All those years spent without her own kind. Shameful. — amy graham (@walkerburger) September 27, 2019

How incredibly sad. Sad she was there in the first place. Sad we have to protect animals from humans who should know better. Sad for the people who undoubtedly loved her to the end. 💔 — GreyWater Reed (@MearaReed) September 28, 2019

Run free now beautiful majestic Little Mac. You were loved by many. I love elephants 🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🌈😓💓🐾💔

You were beautiful 💓

Your herd is running to greet you. #ElephantsNeverForget ❤️#LittleMac #elephants #SantaBarbaraZoo #Ca — IsabellaLabradorIssy (@IsabellaLabIssy) September 28, 2019

What a sweet girl and fantastic ambassador for elephants around the world. We owe both captive and wild elephants great support and dignity. Such amazing animals. — seanalammers (@seanalammers) September 28, 2019

I had never seen Mac but was so touched the story and the hard decision you had to make. I cried tears for you all. — Marilyn Williams (@JoyMWilliams) September 28, 2019

RIP Little Mac. We can take comfort that she is at the Rainbow Bridge, happy and healthy, enjoying mud baths and all the other things she loves. 🌈💙🐘 — Harley & Nathan (@BassetsRLove) September 28, 2019

My heart is broken for all her many caregivers, staff, & friends visiting the zoo & all who were loving her. 💔 — sharp (@SharpCanines) September 28, 2019

I’m heartbroken 💔 I’m so glad I got to see her back in May. My condolences to the entire zoo staff who took such amazing care of her all these years. — TNChik (@TNChik) September 28, 2019

I’m really sorry to hear this. My deepest condolences to everyone! — DruBoo👻 (@Dru8376) September 28, 2019

Deeply sorry for your sadness. We never have enough time with our loved ones. May she Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory. — Anne 🐾🐾 (@TheFeistyPoodle) September 28, 2019

(With inputs from AP)