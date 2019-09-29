‘Incredibly sad’: Indian elephant ‘Little Mac’ euthanized after spending most her life at Santa Barbara Zoo

Toggle Menu
The Santa Barbara Zoo's 48-year-old Asian elephant, Little Mac, has been euthanized after a sharp decline in her health

The Asian Elephant popularly known as Little Mac was a fixture at the zoo for nearly all her life.

A 48-year-old Indian elephant was euthanized this week at the Santa Barbara Zoo after experiencing a sharp decline in health, officials said.

The elephant, popularly known as Little Mac, was a fixture at the zoo for nearly her entire life. Zoo officials said that she was euthanized around 7 pm on Wednesday in her exhibit yard with keepers and staff, who cared for her over the year, by her side.

Julie Barnes, the zoo’s vice president of animal care and health, said that Little Mac has been receiving treatment after she had chronic problems with her teeth. Arthritis in her legs also triggered various other medical problems, she said.

“She continued to decline in spite of our best efforts, especially in the past two weeks,” Barnes said in a statement. “We had exhausted the medical options available that would allow her to have a good quality of life. It was time to let her go,” she added.

Mac, along with another female Asian elephant, came to USA as part of an exchange programme. Originally from Mysore in India, she was just a year old when she came to the Santa Barbara Zoo after being found orphaned in a forest.

Her companion Sujatha was euthanized on Oct. 16, 2018, due to problems relating to old age. She was 47.

Barnes said that Mac did not show any signs of depression or behavioural change after Sujatha’s death. She also said that if Mac’s health hadn’t declined suddenly, she was likely to get transferred to another zoo or sanctuary where she would have been introduced to other elephants. Her death also marked the end of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s elephant program.

Netizens all over took to Twitter to mourn the death of Little mac. While many expressed their grief, others criticised the zoo for taking the animal out of its natural habitat. Take a look at the reactions

(With inputs from AP)

