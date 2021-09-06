scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 06, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Sanitation worker’s quick thinking saves child from being run over

The incident occurred after the child's grandfather accidentally left the gate open and the little boy named Lucas stepped out onto the street.


Updated: September 6, 2021 12:33:38 pm
sanitation worker saved boy from being run over, garbage truck man saved boy, garbage collector saved boy viral video,. brazil, brazil viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe little boy and his family met the "hero" Kelvin Jonathan dos Santos and thanked him for saving the boy.

A sanitation worker’s quick thinking saved a boy from being run over by a vehicle. The dramatic footage, which was captured on a home security camera, features the little boy waiting for a garbage truck to pass so he can cross the street. However, he is unable to see the approaching vehicle on the other side and is about to be run over when the sanitation worker pulls him back to safety.

According to a local news report, the incident, which took place in Rolândia, Brazil, happened after the child’s grandfather accidentally left the gate open and the little boy named Lucas stepped out onto the street. Fortunately, the garbage truck employee pulled him from his shirt in the nick of time, preventing him from being run over.

ALSO READ |Watch: ITBP personnel rescue locals stranded at 12,000 feet in Uttarakhand

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many, including former basketball player Rex Chapman, sharing it. “If you’ve already seen a sanitation worker save a little boy’s life today just keep on scrolling,” wrote Chapman while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, post the incident, the little boy and his family met the “hero” Kelvin Jonathan dos Santos and thanked him for saving the boy. The clip shared by Chapman garnered over 1 million views and was flooded with netizens praising the man.

“He saved the boy’s life. And saved the other driver from a lifetime of regret! It wouldn’t have been the driver’s fault, but the guilt would still be there. The man is an absolute hero!!!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 06: Latest News

Advertisement