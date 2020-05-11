Sanitation worker stops to sing for two graduating girls, hailed as hero by netizens

The clip, which was shared by former American basketball player has so far garnered almost 50,000 likes with 9000people retweeting it The clip, which was shared by former American basketball player has so far garnered almost 50,000 likes with 9000people retweeting it

Two girls who were celebrating their graduation day were on their front yard when they received a pleasant surprise: a sanitation worker driving a truck stopped to sing for them.

In the video, the man stops to sing for the girls who were out in their front yard, clicking pictures and celebrating their graduation day. The clip was shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman.

“These young ladies were outside taking pictures for their 2020 graduation when this sanitation-worker named Bruce stopped and sang to them. Also, Bruce lost two daughters to car-accidents. He tells the story. I’m crying. I have 3 girls. BE A BRUCE,” Chapman wrote.

The video shows Bruce sitting inside his truck and singing for the girls.

“I lost two daughters in an accident. But when I see girls do what you do, I celebrate. Know that it’s worth your hard work. Always keep reaching. Keep making your family proud,” he told the girls.

Take a look here:

These young ladies were outside taking pictures for their 2020 graduation when this sanitation-worker named Bruce stopped and sang to them. Also, Bruce lost two daughters to car-accidents. He tells the story. I’m crying. I have 3 girls. BE A BRUCE.🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/V1ykgFE1bH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 9, 2020

Many who came across the video praised the the man for the heartwarming gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

The world needs more Bruce pic.twitter.com/eiKeKbHjRC — ♏🅸🇸🆃Ⓔ🆁 Ⓜ️🆁. (@Willie_Score) May 9, 2020

Must be some dust in my eyes… — Jeff Golden 🇨🇦 (@Goldenjeff72) May 9, 2020

As a dad of twin girls. That breaks my heart. #girldad . What a human he is though ! — Shep (@LarryShep34) May 9, 2020

I love this man. Heart, compassion, kindness.#BeBruce — Liz D. 💜 Liz W 😷 #FlattenTheCurve (@lizzardo7) May 9, 2020

Thanks for giving us daily reminders to laugh and have faith that there is more good in the world than bad. — Connie Cook (@cocook12) May 9, 2020

That’s a strong and a good man!!!❤️❤️❤️ — Charles (@Charles_TnGator) May 9, 2020

A little humanity can go a long way. — oliver trific (@_trific) May 9, 2020

What a guy, to stop and take the time to do this. This is the content I’m here for ❤🙌🏼😢👏🏼 — Chris Lopez – MFFL 🏀 (@MavsManiaac84) May 9, 2020

Since being posted, the article has garnered almost 50,000 likes and over 9000 retweets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd