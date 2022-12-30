Sania Mirza reacts to bizarre ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ question on Serena Williams

While easy questions are generally asked in the initial rounds of a quiz game show, a bizarre question that appeared on the American show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ is going viral and it has left netizens in splits.

French tennis player Marion Bartoli, winner of the 2013 Wimbledon, shared a screenshot of the bizarre question which was, “Which of these tennis greats once won the Australian Open while roughly eight weeks pregnant?” While the question may sound innocuous, what made it bizarre was the options given. Andy Murray, Roger Federer and John McEnroe are tennis greats no doubt but they are male. Serena Williams was the only woman on the list of options.

Bartoli wrote “I mean” along with many laughing emoticons to her tweet and also tagged the four tennis greats. India’s former tennis player Sania Mirza also retweeted Bartoli and wrote, “Tough one,” along with laughing emojis.

“I just hope he had a lifeline! this is a toughie!” commented a user. “Andy and John didn’t win the Australian Open so it’s down to Roger or Serena,” said another sarcastically. “I would go for Federer, not because I watch less of Tennis but because I am bad at Biology,” posted a third. “I would be terrified if he had got that wrong!” another netizen wrote.

In January 2017, Serena Williams won the Australian Open while she was pregnant. She got to know she was expecting just before the tournament began. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era.